Bazball. The Wikipedia explanation of it is that it is “an informal cricketing term coined during the 2022 English cricket season”. Bazball commonly refers to the style of play of the England national cricket team after the appointments of Brendon McCullum (whose nickname is ‘Baz’) as Test cricket head coach and Ben Stokes as England Test cricket captain.
“The Bazball style and mindset is said to have an emphasis on taking positive decisions in attack and defence, whether batting or in the field.”
How would you define “Bazball” dear reader? Mad man cricket? A passing phase that will die when England go on a losing run; or the saviour of Test cricket?
The game has been through several pivotal periods over the years.
Test cricket was said to be dying before the 1960-61 series between Richie Benaud’s Australia and Frank Worrell’s West Indies. But that five-match contest produced the game’s first tied Test and a brand of attacking play that changed the tone of international cricket at that time.
Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket in the late 1970s ushered in white-ball cricket as we have come to know it. And the super aggressive Sanath Jayasuriya and his mates won the 1996 50-overs World Cup for Sri Lanka with batting that tossed away the idea that teams had to build steadily for a good score rather than go for the jugular from ball one. And in the 2000s, T20 cricket has taken innovative strokeplay to another level.
The England Test side’s current style incorporates all those elements from the past, but to a greater degree.
It used to be said that England would rather lose a battleship than a Test match. The emphasis in the 50s and 60s for them was on not losing rather than doing everything to win. The Stokes/McCullum version of England is on playing to win rather than playing not to lose. They don’t hold back.
So Joe Root, England’s best batter tries to scoop an Aussie fast bowler and skipper Pat Cummins over his head, first ball on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test that ended yesterday.
And from top-order batters to their lower order assistants, reverse sweeps were fairly commonplace in that England second innings.
On the first day, with his side seven runs away from 400 and Root purring along on 118, Stokes declared with only 78 overs of the innings gone.
Sir Learie Constantine may have loved those sights, so total an entertainer that West Indian pioneer of the 1920s/30s was. But I’m not sure what some of Stokes’ predecessors as skipper like Peter May or Ray Illingworth would have thought of it all.
Undeniably, though, Bazball has made English Test cricket a compelling watch.
In that first Test, England played more like a traditional Australian team, while the Aussies, still coming to terms with facing this new phenomenon, were more “English” in their approach.
The England of 2023 is a new and different animal, given the freedom to fail. As a result, they bat and bowl with a confidence and a daring that allows the skills of the players to come to the fore. Like aloes, this cricket is not for everyone. The present-day West Indians can’t go the Bazball way. Batters or bowlers, they don’t have their individual games well enough put together and lack the collective self-belief to pull it off.
However, it may have been a different story for the Windies of the 1980s. Clive Lloyd and his men had the firepower, willpower and confidence to overpower the Bazballers.
Root would have tried to ramp Andy Roberts or Malcom Marshall at the risk of losing some front teeth!
And as durable and skilful as Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson are with the new ball, they would not have been able to long subdue Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Vivian Richards.
Still, Stokes’ England must be applauded for the excitement they have brought to the Test game. They are fascinating to watch.
And while it would be ludicrous for WI red ball coach Andre Coley and his skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to even think of copying the new England way, they can pick out a few things that could serve their new alliance well. The main thing would be to commit the team to playing with positive intent and backing them even through failure. Chief selector Haynes must support that approach.
Because the current squad is still trying to find its way, balance will have to be struck; some players will be found wanting. But the noise that will inevitably come from the fickle public and media when things go wrong must be ignored if those with the power are to find a way for “Windies-ball” to flourish again.