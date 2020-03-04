Azim Bassarath 2.jpg

TTCB president: Azim Bassarath

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath has urged the business sector to “be a force for good” by continuing to support the game locally.

Bassarath made the comments yesterday at the launch of the Price Club Under-17 inter zone tournament.

“We all know about the difficulties that ordinary people face in their daily lives, so it brings great relief when parents are presented with a pathway to success for their children,” Bassarath, speaking on behalf of the TTCB’s sponsorship and marketing committee told the audience at the National Cricket Centre.

“Our committee wishes that more civic-minded and patriotic people like Price Club can step up and show how much the care about empowering young people.

Many youngsters who will play in the Under-17 inter zone tournament will go on to greater success in the game and become household names nationally, regionally and internationally. Others would have learned valuable life lessons while playing the sport and gain qualities which would make them positive contributors to society.

Now more than ever all those who can afford to, must not be reluctant to partner with the cricket board,” he added.

Speaking specifically about tournament partners the Price Club Supermarket, Bassarath thanked the company for its “the generous contribution...to the growth and development of cricket.

Without the support of Price Club, this new competition announced here today would not have been possible.”

Bassarath also encouraged the corporate sector to take advantage of the tax incentive offered by Government and give generously towards sporting activities.

“We also recently saw Scotiabank giving its support for the Under-15 and Under-13 inter zone competition, so there are great opportunities for friends of cricket to make a contribution to the sport and get the significant returns of their investment.”

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Da Silva lining

Da Silva lining

Joshua Da Silva dug the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force out of trouble for the second time in as many matches, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 139 balls as the hosts reached 192 for five at stumps on the rain-affected first day of their seventh round West Indies Championship match against Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

U20 coach Hood hopes for continuation

U20 coach Hood hopes for continuation

Trinidad and Tobago head-coach Richard Hood is hoping for a continuation of the Under-20 women’s programme despite his team’s dream of a FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup berth ending in a 4-0 loss to Mexico at Estadio Olympic Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Wednesday evening.

Trim: Change the sports mindset

Trim: Change the sports mindset

That was the focus of feature speaker Kibwe Trim, the USA-based T&T businessman and former basketball professional player who was the feature speaker of the Sport Industry TT 2020, the fifth edition of the annual event at the Hyatt Regency yesterday.

Hosten grabs MIAA sprint double

Hosten grabs MIAA sprint double

Carlon Hosten captured the men’s sprint double at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships, in Kansas, USA, last weekend.

Army march on

Army march on

Defence Force keep on winning but their 2019-2020 TT Pro League championship challengers are coming thick and fast.