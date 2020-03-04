Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath has urged the business sector to “be a force for good” by continuing to support the game locally.
Bassarath made the comments yesterday at the launch of the Price Club Under-17 inter zone tournament.
“We all know about the difficulties that ordinary people face in their daily lives, so it brings great relief when parents are presented with a pathway to success for their children,” Bassarath, speaking on behalf of the TTCB’s sponsorship and marketing committee told the audience at the National Cricket Centre.
“Our committee wishes that more civic-minded and patriotic people like Price Club can step up and show how much the care about empowering young people.
Many youngsters who will play in the Under-17 inter zone tournament will go on to greater success in the game and become household names nationally, regionally and internationally. Others would have learned valuable life lessons while playing the sport and gain qualities which would make them positive contributors to society.
Now more than ever all those who can afford to, must not be reluctant to partner with the cricket board,” he added.
Speaking specifically about tournament partners the Price Club Supermarket, Bassarath thanked the company for its “the generous contribution...to the growth and development of cricket.
Without the support of Price Club, this new competition announced here today would not have been possible.”
Bassarath also encouraged the corporate sector to take advantage of the tax incentive offered by Government and give generously towards sporting activities.
“We also recently saw Scotiabank giving its support for the Under-15 and Under-13 inter zone competition, so there are great opportunities for friends of cricket to make a contribution to the sport and get the significant returns of their investment.”