Be positive

More positive intent and less dot balls; that’s what West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will be looking for in the CG Insurance T20I series decider against Sri Lanka at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, bowling off at 6 p.m. today.
The Windies were able to produce with both bat and ball in the opening match of the series last Wednesday to take a 1-0 series lead, however Sri Lanka came back strong to level things on Friday night and both teams will be looking to up the ante for final match today.
Simmons, speaking to the media during a Zoom call yesterday, said the team needed to get down its dot-ball percentage while maintaining the boundary-hitting and is backing his batsmen to deliver after they were dismissed for 117 on Friday with the Sri Lankan spinners doing most of the damage.
“I think the key is about us playing them (the spinners) in the right way. We can’t be too tentative when you are playing against the spinners, so we have to still go out there and look to score against them and play cricket how we know to play,” said Simmons.
“All the guys who have played IPL would have played against most of these spinners or even better spinners than that, so that’s what we have to make sure and do tomorrow (today),” he added.
Despite the success of the Sri Lankan spinners on the slow Coolidge surface, Simmons said the home team will be thinking more about how to counter the spin-bowling threat of the visitors rather than if to add a third spinner to their bowling attack, which he said has delivered in the first two matches.
“There is always thought (of playing an extra spinner). We have another spinner in the squad, but I think it is more a thought about how we negotiate, how we play and how we score against their spinners,” said Simmons.
“I think right now, that is more important because I think the bowlers and, in the field, we’ve done an excellent job because restricting them to 160 after being 94 (without loss) after ten overs, the bowlers are doing their job. So, it is more about how the batsmen do their job tomorrow (today),” the West Indies coach explained.
“I think in both games the bowlers have been excellent. I think in the first six or seven overs yesterday (Friday), they played well, and they chose their shots really well but after about the ninth or tenth overs we pulled back everything. It was a great effort,” the West Indies coach added.
As for the dot-ball percentage of his team, Simmons agreed it was too high and believes that if they can bring it down, they will be able to get bigger scores more consistently.
“It is not just T20 cricket, it is 50 overs too,” he said of the high dot ball percentage of his team.
“It is about bringing down the number of dot balls. If we can continue to hit boundaries like that and bring down the number of dot balls, then we can get high scores nearly every time we bat,” he added.
He said each batsman has to take responsibility in any situation the team is in, and noted that all the batsmen are capable of batting through the innings and being a match-winner for the team.
“I am not looking at any specific player to bat around because today Evin (Lewis) and Simmo (Lendl Simmons) could go out and Evin starts and Simmo has to buckle down and bat through and vice versa on another day. So that’s how we look at it,” Simmons said.
“Even down the order, Chris (Gayle) has played a few innings for Punjab in the last IPL where he batted through the innings and (Nicholas) Pooran has also done it, so everyone has the ability to do it and we talk about taking responsibility, so I think that is how we look at it. Batsmen have to take responsibility for the situation that you are put in as a batsman,” he concluded.