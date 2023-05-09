Beach Soccer

GETTING DOWN TO BUSINESS: Trinidad and Tobago players warm up for a match at the ongoing CONCACAF Men’s Beach Soccer Championship in the Bahamas.

Trinidad and Tobago’s chances of emerging out of Group C of the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Beach Soccer Championship have all but disappeared after they lost their first two matches to Panama and the United States.

Yesterday, T&T went down 6-2 to the Americans.

The Championship kicked off on Monday at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau, Bahamas, with the likes of reigning champions El Salvador and past champions United States, Panama and Mexico picking up victories.

Panama rallied from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory against T&T. Police FC striker Kareem Perry’s second period goal gave the Caribbean side a 1-0 advantage, but Panama stormed back with two goals in the third period from Alfonso Maquensi and Julio Watson.

Also in Group C, the United States opened with a commanding 11-1 win over the Dominican Republic.

The losses have left T&T with just one chance of victory, against the Dominican Republic today.

The top two teams in each group and the best two third place teams advance to the quarter-final round.

