Aliyah Prince

SCREEN UP: T&T striker Aliyah Prince shields the ball from a Bahamas opponent in the playoff for third-place at the ANOC World Beach Games Qualifier in El Salvador, on Saturday night.

Trinidad and Tobago’s women beach soccer team won finished third at the ANOC World Beach Games Qualifier in El Salvador following a 4-1 victory over the Bahamas in their final match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, their male counterparts missed out on a podium finish after being shut out 4-0 by Costa Rica in their third-place playoff.

In the women’s competition, the game between the Bahamas and T&T provided an entertaining spectacle. Bahamas’ Taleah Thompson earned a penalty but failed to convert when she sent her shot over the goalpost in the first period.

However, Bahamas eventually took the lead three minutes into the second quarter when Janeka Edey scored with a free-kick, as they opted for shots from distance. T&T’s Adanya Phillip levelled the score at 1-1 before Ketara Munreo reached the penalty area and missed the target with her shot.

But T&T ended the half in front with Alexcia Ali scoring before the break in making it 2-1. T&T dominated the third period with Daniel Findley and Phillip scoring a goal each, extending their lead and sealing the deal. Also, El Salvador defeated the USA 5-4 in the women’s final.

The T&T women had lost 5-2 to El Salvador and 7-2 to the USA in earlier group matches, before beating Bahamas.

In men’s competition, Costa Rica saw off T&T with a brace from Medina, while Guatemala finished fifth following a 2-1 win over the Bahamas. Belize ended in seventh place.

The USA won the men’s tournament, beating hosts El Salvador 4-2 in the final. The top two teams in both men’s and women’s competition qualified for the World Championship in Bali later this year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

Kaleb Campbell struck silver for Trinidad and Tobago on Day 2 of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday. Campbell cleared the bar at 1.87 metres to secure the runner-up spot in the boys’ Under-17 high jump.

There was silver too in the girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet clocking 46.18 seconds.

Blackman bolsters medal haul

Top TTO youth swimmer Nikoli Blackman won two gold and two silver medals on Saturday as Trinidad and Tobago continued their strong showing at the Carifta Aquatic Championships, currently taking place in Curacao.

Historic day in ‘Catch’ tourney

TODAY in an historic day in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships.

The country’s leading junior tournament has been going on for over three decades, but today will be the first day of action ever in the girls’ 21 & under division.

Dottin outshines Matthews in Barmy Army 17-run win

Retired West Indies women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin struck a half-century and grabbed two wickets in a Player-of-the-Match performance, as she propelled Barmy Army to a 17-run victory over Hayley Matthews’ Warriors in the Fairbreak Invitational, yesterday.

Campbell stars in Easter Grand Prix

Campbell stars in Easter Grand Prix

Akil Campbell won the International Men’s UCI points race on the second night of the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix at Skinner Park on Saturday.

And he followed up with another gold-medal performance, in the elimination event on yesterday’s final day, as the curtain came down at the Cycling Centre in Couva.