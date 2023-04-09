Trinidad and Tobago’s women beach soccer team won finished third at the ANOC World Beach Games Qualifier in El Salvador following a 4-1 victory over the Bahamas in their final match on Saturday.
Meanwhile, their male counterparts missed out on a podium finish after being shut out 4-0 by Costa Rica in their third-place playoff.
In the women’s competition, the game between the Bahamas and T&T provided an entertaining spectacle. Bahamas’ Taleah Thompson earned a penalty but failed to convert when she sent her shot over the goalpost in the first period.
However, Bahamas eventually took the lead three minutes into the second quarter when Janeka Edey scored with a free-kick, as they opted for shots from distance. T&T’s Adanya Phillip levelled the score at 1-1 before Ketara Munreo reached the penalty area and missed the target with her shot.
But T&T ended the half in front with Alexcia Ali scoring before the break in making it 2-1. T&T dominated the third period with Daniel Findley and Phillip scoring a goal each, extending their lead and sealing the deal. Also, El Salvador defeated the USA 5-4 in the women’s final.
The T&T women had lost 5-2 to El Salvador and 7-2 to the USA in earlier group matches, before beating Bahamas.
In men’s competition, Costa Rica saw off T&T with a brace from Medina, while Guatemala finished fifth following a 2-1 win over the Bahamas. Belize ended in seventh place.
The USA won the men’s tournament, beating hosts El Salvador 4-2 in the final. The top two teams in both men’s and women’s competition qualified for the World Championship in Bali later this year.