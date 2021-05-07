Beached again

HEADS UP

HEADS UP: Action from Thursday’s friendly in Asuncion, Paraguay, where T&T’s beach soccer men were defeated 5-2 by hosts Paraguay.  

Trinidad and Tobago’s beach soccer men’s team gave an improved performance despite going down 5-2 to their Paraguayan counterparts on Thursday in a friendly in Asuncion, the second in a series of matches against the 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup hosts.

T&T’s beach soccer men are currently in Paraguay for a two-week residential training camp ahead of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships in Costa Rica.

Having won the opening match 7-2 on Tuesday, Paraguay led 2-0 in the first half before T&T gradually came into their own as the match wore on.

Trinidad and Tobago are due to play Paraguay in further matches today, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

A 17-man T&T squad is based at the Olympic Hotel, in Ascuncion, where under Spanish coach Ramiro Amarelle they are preparing for the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships which will take place at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem, in Costa Rica, between May 17–23.

The Championships also serves as the qualification tournament for CONCACAF teams to the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia with the top two teams qualifying.

T&T open against Costa Rica on May 17, then take on USA on May 18, then Turks and Caicos a day later.

HOMEWARD BOUND

West Indies players who were competing in the recently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) in India were expected to start leaving the country late yesterday, on chartered flights back to the Caribbean.

WI women start skills training

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh says he is looking to create a family environment within his squad as they prepare to ramp up their training in Antigua in the coming days following a round of fitness assessments and testing, yesterday.

T&T’s Pierre reaches quarters in New York

AFTER mounting the podium in his previous two table tennis tournaments in the United States, Sherdon Pierre just failed to reach the medal round in the third recently in New York.

Beached again

AFTER mounting the podium in his previous two table tennis tournaments in the United States, Sherdon Pierre just failed to reach the medal round in the third recently in New York.

The Trinidad and Tobago player won four matches in three straight games before being edged 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 in the C division (under-2000) quarter-finals of the April leg of Westchester Little Open by Tamas Szeles.

GOOD SHOW

WITH JUST about two minutes left, Trinidad and Tobago were level with previous champions Guatemala and having the clear chances.

Searching for an unlikely victory, T&T pushed the hosts to the brink over a quick and intense 40-minute match, until captain Alan Aguilar made full use of the mistake when beating substitute goalkeeper Kern Caesar with just a minute to go, giving Guatemala victory by a slender 4-3 margin.