Beached again

Trinidad and Tobago’s beach soccer men’s team gave an improved performance despite going down 5-2 to their Paraguayan counterparts on Thursday in a friendly in Asuncion, the second in a series of matches against the 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup hosts.
T&T’s beach soccer men are currently in Paraguay for a two-week residential training camp ahead of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships in Costa Rica.
Having won the opening match 7-2 on Tuesday, Paraguay led 2-0 in the first half before T&T gradually came into their own as the match wore on.
Trinidad and Tobago are due to play Paraguay in further matches today, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
A 17-man T&T squad is based at the Olympic Hotel, in Ascuncion, where under Spanish coach Ramiro Amarelle they are preparing for the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships which will take place at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem, in Costa Rica, between May 17–23.
The Championships also serves as the qualification tournament for CONCACAF teams to the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia with the top two teams qualifying.
T&T open against Costa Rica on May 17, then take on USA on May 18, then Turks and Caicos a day later.