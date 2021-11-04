Beaten but satisfied

“It is really a fulfilling feeling.”
Those were the sentiments shared by Trinidad and Tobago super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul after he had to settle for bronze at the 2021 International Boxing Association World Boxing Championships in Serbia, yesterday after losing his semi-final bout 4-1 against Mark Petrovsky of Russia.
“It is an amazing feeling,” Paul told the Express yesterday having attained the country’s first World Boxing Championship medal.
“From day one coming through the paces with the previous coach and the administration and with the backing of everybody, making history for the team and for the country, I know for a fact that the team that is here is extremely happy that we are going home with something,” said Paul.
The 32-year-old took responsibility for the loss after he was out-punched by the slightly shorter Russian.
After Petrovsky took the first round against a defensive-looking Paul, the T&T fighter came back in the second, taking the attack to his opponent but the Russian landed a couple of shots towards the end to take the round as well.
Petrovsky negated Paul’s reach throughout the third round and out-punched the T&T boxer before Paul landed a knockdown in the final seconds but it wasn’t enough to snatch victory.
The final scores from the judges were 29-28; 30-27; 29-28; 30-27; and 28-29 in favour of the Russian.
“It was a good fight but it could have been better,” Paul admitted.
“Technically he looked a bit stronger off the jabs and in terms of fighting long. In the fight, I was looking for a shot but you can get caught when you are trying to land that one particular punch. It came late in the fight but these things happen and I have to move forward. It is back to the drawing board to set up those shots better and probably execute it a little earlier in the fight,” he added.
Paul said he was expecting his opponent to come hard at him.
“We understood the opponent. He is a pressure fighter and obviously being shorter he was going to bring the fight to me. I tried to work off the jab a little more and maintain the space and try to work long,” Paul explained.
“In terms of my aggression, I should not have fought off the back foot as much. The coaches were saying I should have taken the fight to him more so it is on me. The coaches gave me some good instructions and I didn’t execute the plan to the tee, so I have to work on that,” he continued.
“All the way through, that was the instruction (take the fight to the opponent). But they wanted me to fight a bit long and keep him at arm’s length but again, I got caught up looking for a specific shot and in the sport, especially at this level, if you make those kinds of mistakes, you could let the fight get away from you and that was exactly what happened in this one, it got away from me a little bit,” Paul added.
Looking ahead, Paul expects his medal to inspire his team-mates and insisted that the current TTO boxing team can turn heads in the future.
“I always said and I will continue to say that I believe this is the best team we have presently and you can continue to look forward to big things from this team. It is no longer a Nigel Paul or a Michael Alexander. The team is a really strong team and I can’t wait to see what we can do in future events,” said Paul.
“The bond we have in this is really strong. We see each other every day as much as we can and we encourage each other. In the past we would have had about five boxers in the world ranking and now we are bringing out some younger guys on the team, so you can really start to see the development (structure) the administration put in place and again this team is really something to look out for in upcoming events.
“I really do believe that this medal will encourage everybody and spark something inside everybody that we can do it (achieve great things),” he added.
In terms of his future plans, Paul said: “I have my eyes set on the Olympics (Paris 2024) and that is the target. The coaches and administration will let me know where I have to go and what I have to do along the way,” said Paul.
Asked if he was looking forward to a break, Paul joked: “These coaches don’t believe in breaks. We work non-stop towards reaching our target.”