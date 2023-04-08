Right-arm off-spinner Samara Ramnath took a beaver-trick and scored 36 not out to keep the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women perfect in the Under-19 Tri-Nations Series with an emphatic ten-wicket victory over Barbados at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Friday.
Ramnath took six wickets for 11 runs from six overs as Barbados were dismissed for 102 off 28.2 overs. She also opened the batting for the hosts as they replied with 106 without loss off 10.2 overs.
The visitors were off to a solid start after winning the toss and batting, with skipper Trishan Holder and Zaliya Campbell putting on 42 runs for the first wicket.
However, once Ramnath bowled Campbell for nine in the ninth over, Barbados lost their way.
T&T captain Shalini Samaroo then bowled Holder for 19 before Ramnath’s hat-trick wrecked the innings for good.
Ramnath started with the wicket of Theanny Herbert, who was caught by Samaroo for one, and Solange Holford, who was bowled without scoring off the final two balls of the 15th over.
Ramnath then bowled Naijanni Cumberbatch for 18 with the first ball of the 17th over to complete the hat-trick before bowling Elecia Bowman to complete her five-wicket haul. At that stage, Barbados were struggling at 77 for seven with little chance of batting out their allotted 30 overs.
Ramnath continued to pile on the pressure when she trapped Nia Wood lbw for zero before Djenaba Joseph (one for 14), Jessica O’rosco (one for seven) and KD Jazz Mitchell (one for 14) wrapped up the tail.
When T&T batted, opener Shunelle Sawh struck a run-a-ball 37 which included four fours, while Ramnath struck six fours in her 29-ball knock.
Before Friday’s win, T&T had swept the Windward Islands in three matches.
Barbados opened the tournament with a victory over the Windwards on Thursday and will face the hosts again today from 10 at the National Cricket Centre.
T&T will face Barbados in the final match of the series tomorrow at the same venue.
Summarised scores:
Barbados 102 (28.2 overs) (Trishan Holder 19, Naijanni Cumberbatch 18; Samara Ramnath 6/11) vs T&T 106-0 (10.2 overs) (Shunelle Sawh 37 n.o., Samara Ramnath 36 n.o.)
—T&T won by ten wickets.