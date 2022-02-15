Beaver-trick for Ya Ya

KENNYA ‘Ya Ya” CORDNER kept up her hot goal-scoring streak in Turkey with a beaver-trick in Fenerbahçe’s 6-1 trouncing of sixth-placed Karadeniz Ereğli Belediyespor on Sunday in the Turkish Women Super League.

Victory kept Fenerbahçe—with eight wins and two defeats - second in the league, while Cordner, 33 has now scored 16 goals in ten matches since joining the Turkish giants in November.

Cordner notched hat-tricks in both matches when Fenerbahçe steamrolled the bottom team Kirecburnu 10-0 on February 2 and again in the 8-0 win over third from bottom Kocaeli Bayan on February 6. Sunday’s victory saw second-placed Fenebache keep pace with Super League leaders Beşiktaş who are perfect after ten matches played in the 12-team Super League. Having beaten Fenerbahçe 2-1 when the teams met in December, Beşiktaş have a six-point lead going into a second meeting between the league’s top two teams, which is carded for February 27.

RED FORCE RALLY

Yannic Cariah found himself in the middle of another Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting collapse and again played a crucial knock, along with opener Jeremy Solozano and vice-captain Joshua Da Silva, to lead a T&T fightback yesterday on the first day of their second round West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

T&T bobsleigh men finish 28th

The Trinidad and Tobago two-man bobsleigh team of Shakeel John and pilot Axel Brown completed heat three of the event with a solid clocking of 1:00.86 for an overall time of 3:02.56 as they placed 28th overall out of 30 teams that competed in the event.

Windies hoping to halt India’s winning streak

Captain Kieron Pollard said West Indies were focussed on improving their execution and halting India’s winning momentum when the three-match Twenty20 International bowls off today.

The Caribbean side suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the One-Day International phase of the tour in Ahmedabad last week after their batsmen mainly produced several inept performances.

Approval granted

Fans will, after all, be allowed in at a local football match for the first time in two years, after the TTFA received late approval yesterday evening by the Ministry of Health to allow tomorrow’s CONCACAF Zone Women’s World Cup qualifier to qualify as a safe-zone event.

The match will not be televised locally — since no local entity had bought the television rights — but is expected to be carried on CONCACAF’s paid platforms.

Another silver for Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye seized women’s 60 metres silver at the Meeting de l’Eure World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Val-de-Reuil, France, on Monday.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter clocked a season’s best 7.19 seconds to finish behind American Kayla White, the winner in 7.13, and ahead of Israel’s Diana Vaisman (7.28). In the qualifying round, Ahye won heat two in 7.26.