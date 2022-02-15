Beaver-trick for Ya Ya

KENNYA ‘Ya Ya” CORDNER kept up her hot goal-scoring streak in Turkey with a beaver-trick in Fenerbahçe’s 6-1 trouncing of sixth-placed Karadeniz Ereğli Belediyespor on Sunday in the Turkish Women Super League.
Victory kept Fenerbahçe—with eight wins and two defeats - second in the league, while Cordner, 33 has now scored 16 goals in ten matches since joining the Turkish giants in November.
Cordner notched hat-tricks in both matches when Fenerbahçe steamrolled the bottom team Kirecburnu 10-0 on February 2 and again in the 8-0 win over third from bottom Kocaeli Bayan on February 6. Sunday’s victory saw second-placed Fenebache keep pace with Super League leaders Beşiktaş who are perfect after ten matches played in the 12-team Super League. Having beaten Fenerbahçe 2-1 when the teams met in December, Beşiktaş have a six-point lead going into a second meeting between the league’s top two teams, which is carded for February 27.