Irina-Camelia Begu yesterday was fined US$10,000 by the French Tennis Federation after she threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during a match at the French Open on Thursday.

Begu, a 31-year-old Romanian player who is ranked 63rd, was cited for unsportsmanlike conduct during the third set of her victory against 30th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round at Court 13.

After dropping a point, Begu walked to the sideline and chucked her racket, which flew behind chair umpire Anis Ressaissi’s seat, landing among spectators sitting courtside. There were gasps from fans, and a child could be heard crying.

Tournament referee Remy Azemar said the equipment “brushed a young spectator”, who “turned out to be OK”.

Begu apologised for the incident and took pictures with the child after the match.

Alexandrova, who purposely hit a tennis ball over the stands during the next changeover in protest of Begu not being given a stiffer penalty, ended up losing the match and called for a change in the rules of tennis to discourage this from happening again.

“So I can do that too?” Alexandrova shouted at the umpire after hitting the ball. She, too, was given a code violation.

Begu will face France’s Leolia Jeanjean in the third round today at Roland Garros.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Begu fined US$10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Irina-Camelia Begu yesterday was fined US$10,000 by the French Tennis Federation after she threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during a match at the French Open on Thursday.

McCoy’s excellence, Buttler ton puts Royals in final

West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy produced an outstanding performance as Rajasthan Royals trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, yesterday, to surge into tomorrow’s final of the Indian Premier League.

The 25-year-old McCoy, with just 13 T20 International to his name, belied his experience with a spell of three for 23 from four overs which helped limit RCB to an insufficient 157 for eight from their 20 overs, despite Rajat Patidar’s 58 off 42 deliveries.

Community Cup quarters on this weekend

The NLCL U-19 Community Cup is now down to the best eight teams, who will contest the quarter-final (knockout) matches this weekend at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Proceeding to the knockout phase were six teams from Trinidad. They are Soccer Made Simple FC, Cox Football Academy, Malabar Young Stars, Gasparillo Youths, Cantaro United and Point Fortin Youth Football Academy. Advancing to the final eight from the sister isle of Tobago were Jaric Titans and Eagles FC.

Chanderpaul puts Harpy Eagles in the ascendancy

Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored a career-best 184 while Vishaul Singh struck his ninth first-class century to give Guyana Harpy Eagles a 191-run first-innings lead against the Jamaica Scorpions yesterday, heading into the final day of the West Indies Championship match at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Second defeat ends Red Force title hopes

Second defeat ends Red Force title hopes

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are out of contention for the West Indies 4-Day Championship title after falling to a heavy innings and 22-run defeat against Barbados Pride on the third day of their fourth-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

HOPES FADING

HOPES FADING

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s title hopes were hanging by a thread yesterday after the Barbados Pride took a 161-run first innings lead before reducing the hosts to 51 for three at stumps with two days left in their fourth-round West Indies Four-Day Championship encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.