Belcon century keeps Merry Boys happy

Merry Boys continued their unbeaten run in the Premiership 2 North competition last weekend with Mario Belcon slamming 125 in their innings and 24-run victory over Munroe Road Cricket Club.
After dismissing Munroe Road for 58 in the first innings, thanks to superb figures of five wickets for five runs from Rakesh Seecharan, Belcon stepped up to guide the former top-flight team to 230 all out.
Batting a second time, Munroe Road were dismissed for 148. It was the third straight win for Merry Boys, who are eyeing a return to the top division.
In the Premiership 2 South, Marchin Patriots won their first game of the season thanks to centuries from Rivaldo Ramlogan and Adrian Ali.
Ramlogan, a former national youth player, scored 112 while Ali made 107 as the Patriots posted 353 all out when they batted first.
Left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul then grabbed six wickets for ten runs and five for 18, as Barrackpore United were dismissed for 56 and 58 respectively, the Patriots winning by an innings and 239 runs.
Elsewhere in the South, Yorkshire defeated Caldrac Club by four wickets to take the lead in the division.
The Premiership 2 competition continues tomorrow, with the fourth round of matches which will feature a top-of-the-table clash between Yorkshire and Marchin Patriots at Cunjal in the South.
In the North, Merry Boys will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they face Canefarm Sports in Diego Martin.
Round 3 summarised scores:
Premiership 2 North
Munroe Road 58 (Rakesh Seecharan 5/5, Darren Deonarine 4/13) & 148 (Suraj Seepaul 69; Daron Cruickshank 3/36, Rakesh Seecharan 2/26, Anthony Serrette 2/38, Darren Deonarine 2/40) vs Merry Boys 230 (Mario Belcon 125, Kurt Sorzano 43; Alex Chase 3/16, Travaine Cargill 2/28, Ishmael Ali 2/49, Raul Ali 2/41)
— Merry Boys won by an innings and 24 runs.
Canefarm Sports 237 (Josiah Bhim 74, Anthony Simmons 66, Joseph Mendoza 41; Dwayne Bristol 4/69, Wayne Edwards 3/0) & 155 (Teron Jadoo 50; Dwayne Bristol 6/22) vs Defence Force 138 Shakeel Johnson 39; Anthony Simmons 7/52) & 255-9 (Shakeel Johnson 103, Kevin Rooplal 45, Wayne Edwards 41; Anthony Simmons 6/83, Shakeel Allick 2/93)
— Defence Force won by one wicket.
Premiership 2 South
Sancho St Julien Sports 159 (Brian Williams 43, Jaydon John 38; Ravi Sankar 5/21) & 129 (Brendan Boodoo 33; Stephen Shadick 5/42, Chris Pattia 4/66) vs Endeavour Sports 236 (Fazil Baksh 53, Ryan Jaipaul 57, Sachin Balai 40; Brendan Boodoo 5/77, Christian Rampersad 3/43) & 53-0
— Endeavour Sports won by ten wickets.
Premier League U-19s 201 (Matheus Komal 48; Clinton Pestano 4/74, Chris Sadanan 4/68) & 177 (Nick Ramlal 45, Zachary Siewah 45; Chris Sadanan 3/13, Nathan Roopan 3/36, Musa Wazir Ali 2/35) vs Cosmos Sports 282 (Clinton Pestano 106, Ryan Basdeo 64, Musa Wazir Ali 40; Vasant Singh 4/54, Ricardo Chase 3/43, Nick Ramlal 3/58)
— Match Drawn - Cosmos won first innings points.
Marchin Patriots 353 all out (Rivaldo Ramlogan 112, Adrian Ali 107, K Glasgow 35, D Samooj 33, J Asson 5/48 vs Barrackpore United 56 all out (Ricky Jaipaul 6/10) & 58 all out ( Ricky Jaipaul 5/18, K Singh 1/9, G Depeiza 2/17)
—Patriots won by an innings and 239 runs.
Caldrac Club 154 & 165 vs Yorkshire Sports 217 & 103-6
—Yorkshire won by four wickets.
Round 4 fixtures
Premiership 2 North
• HKL Aranjuez Sports vs TT Prisons Services Sports, Aranjuez
• Defence Force vs EYM, Mucurapo
• Merry Boys vs Canefarm, Diego Martin
• QPCC 3 vs Munroe Road, Port of Spain
Premiership 2 South
• Caldrac vs St Julien, Gilbert Park
• Yorkshire vs Marchin Patriots, Cunjal
• Endeavour vs Cosmos, Endeavour
• Premier League U-19s vs Barrackpore United, National Cricket Centre