Belfon, Blackman attain Carifta ‘A’ marks

POINT FORTIN AQUA DARTS swimmer Darren Belfon and Marlins Swim Club’s Nikoli Blackman both attained top-rated Carifta “A” standards en route to their respective wins, in different events, at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, currently ongoing at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

The up-and-coming Belfon, coached by Wendell Lyons, secured two Carifta “A” standards. Belfon’s first top qualifying performance yesterday came in the Boys 13-14 50m butterfly when he won in 26.21 seconds, ahead of Marlins’ Zachary Anthony (26.76). Then, the 14-year-old posted 1:01.42 in the 100m backstroke for the Boys 13-14 age group, a feat that virtually booked his spot to the regional competition to be hosted in Curacao next Easter.

The lanky and wiry swimmer carved his way through the water to the gold, ahead of Petrotrin Barracudas’ Liam Carrington who was second in 1:02.27, good enough for a Carifta “B” standard in the event.

Belfon also attained a Carifta “B” mark (55.21) in the Boys 13-14 100m freestyle when Anthony (54.04) reversed the places with him.

Blackman, the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, attained his qualification mark in the Boys 15 & over 100m freestyle, stroking to a 51.18-second swim. The 17-year-old attained two additional Carifta standards, this time of the “B” type, with his efforts in the Boys 15 & over 50m butterfly (25.63) and 100m backsroke (1:02.17 in which he placed second and fourth, respectively.

No one else achieved age-appropriate Carifta standards for 2023. However, Blue Dolphins Swim Club’s Alejandro Agard secured three victories in the Boys 11-12 division — including in the 100m freestyle — in a close affair for the medals, two hundredths of a second separating him from Barbadians Victor Ashby and Zachary Burke (1:00.36 to 1:00.37 to 1:00.38), both of Dolphins Swim Club.

Agard then won the 200m breaststroke (2:48.84) and the 100m backstroke (1:07.81).

In the first set of relays, Marlins won the Mixed 11-12 (4:42.63) and Mixed 15-17 (3:58.74) while Red, White and Black (RWB) (4:15.51) won the Mixed 13-14 edition of the 4x100m freestyle relay. The four-day meet is scheduled to end tomorrow.

