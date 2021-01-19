Believe in yourself

West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed urged his players to believe in themselves and in their abilities as they gear up to face hosts Bangladesh in the first ODI of their three-match series, which starts today (1.30 a.m. T&T time) in Dhaka.
Speaking to the media via a virtual media conference yesterday, Mohammed said self belief will be crucial for his players and is hoping his team draw inspiration of India’s historic triumph over Australia.
The relatively inexperienced India team ended a 32-year unbeaten run for the Aussies at the Gabba as they clinched the four-match series 2-1.
An inexperienced West Indies head into the ODI series against Bangladesh as underdogs after 12 of their first-choice players declined to tour while two other players became unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. Asked if his side can take inspiration from India’s win, Mohammed said “It is something that we will look to,”
“It depends on how you play on the day. Obviously, a lot of the guys will be making their debuts. Once you have the belief within yourself and within the team that you can win games, these things are achievable. It showed in the India-Australia Tests. We have the same mindset, to play some good cricket starting tomorrow, and hopefully results can go on our side as well,” he added.
While West Indies are lacking in experience, their opponents have it in abundance with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returning to the fold after serving out a one-year ban, and Tamim Iqbal at the helm.
The West Indies captain believes his players are ready to meet the challenge after preparing well over the last few days.
“The most we could do is try an encourage the guys as much as possible and I think the most important thing is the belief within everyone. I think the guys are up for it,” said Mohammed.
He said they had a decent build-up despite one of their main spinners Hayden Walsh Jr was ruled out of the series after testing positive for Covid-19 last wee.
“It was a decent run and we have prepared well in the couple of days we had for practice is I think it was good enough It is going to be a little bit challenging but I think we prepared well, and we are up for the challenge,” Mohammed pointed out.
“It is a big opportunity for all of us here and we just want to do well as individuals but more importantly bring that together and do well for the team and ensuring we have some good results here,” he added.
Mohammed said it was important for the Windies to get some wins under their belts as they try to earn automatic qualification for the 2023 50-overs World Cup.
Today’s match will be the team’s first game in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The top eight teams will qualify automatically for the show-piece event in 2023. The West Indies missed automatic qualification for the previous 50-over World Cup but made it through after winning the qualifying tournament.
Meanwhile, Iqbal said ODIs take on more significance now in the race to qualify for the World Cup.
“These are not your usual series that it doesn’t matter if you lose. Every game is important to qualify for the World Cup. We would like to ensure that we don’t have to play the qualifying tournament, and we remain in top eight. It doesn’t matter what team we are playing, we will only work with what we have under our control,” the Bangladesh captain noted.
West Indies (from): Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Keon Harding.
Bangladesh (from): Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.