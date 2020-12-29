‘Bella’, ‘General’ for the turf

This year, 2020 gave us all more than we expected.

For many of us, there was loss in some form or fashion. Directly or indirectly, Covid-19, the most impactful virus of the last 100 years saw to that.

But the pandemic has done more than affect lives, it has also changed people’s vocabulary and culture. Mask-wearing is now a way of life here. Lining up has taken on a whole new meaning. And folks have become all-too-familiar with quarantining and social distancing.