‘Bella’, ‘General’ for the turf

BELLA RIVA was declared yesterday to make her turf debut when the gates open on 2021 Arima Race Club (ARC) horse racing season on Friday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
There will be six races and the feature attraction on the New Year’s Day holiday card is the Sian’s Gold Sprint, set for 3.45 p.m.
Just five were declared to face the starter over 1,100 metres in the Grade Three, 1,100-metre contest, including 2018 winner Thisonesforron and defending champion Early Bird. The other top-class horse in the $45,000 turf contest is versatile and consistent General JN, but the ten-time winner has never raced on turf.
Bella Riva should get her first taste of grass a little before as she is down to face the starter at 1.45p.m. in the second event, a 1,500-metre modified benchmark for 70-55 rated horses. Last year’s Champion Juvenile comes back less than a week after upsetting Triple Crown winner Wise Guy in the T&T Breeders Classic on last Saturday’s Boxing Day holiday card.
Bella Riva will face eight challengers, including News Flash, who has won his last three starts. Super Bird, who crushed his then fellow juvenile rivals by over six lengths in the St James & St Ann’s Stakes nearly three weeks ago, will also be in the spotlight on Friday.
Early Bird’s half-brother will be facing older horses for the first time in the curtain event and is in a bumper field of 17, 50-35 rated horses declared for a 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap. Stakeholders in the industry have come together to sponsor the day’s programme and first post is 1.05 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 1.05 - STAKEHOLDERS MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 60-45 – 1,100 Metres (TURF) - $16,100. 1. NUCLEAR FIRE 55 J. Boodramsingh; 2. MAHA RAJA 54.5 K. Santo; 3. AWESOME ANGEL 48.5 K. Razack; 4. MAN OF TOMORROW 50 A. Poon; 5. KHALEESI 57 K. Balgobin; 6. INTEGRITY 54 D. Khelawan; 7. SPRING VALLEY 55.5 Rico Hernandez; 8. MARCONI 49.5 R. Jadoo.
RACE 2 – 1.45 - STAKEHOLDERS MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70-55 – 1,500 Metres (TURF) - $16,100. 1. SEA OF GDANSK 53.5 N. Samaroo; 2. MAFIA MAN 56.5 O. Mohammed; 3. SIGNAL NOTE 55.5 D. Khelawan; 4. LEONARDO ANGEL 57.5 R. Jadoo; 5. NEWS FLASH 58.5 K. Santo; 6. DESERT DANCER 58.5 O. Mohammed; 7. AMERICAN TRAVELLER 49.5 Rico Hernandez; 8. SUNSET CLOUD 57.5 S. Balroop; 9. BELLA RIVA 56.5 B. Boodramsingh.
RACE 3 – 2.20 - STAKEHOLDERS MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1,200 Metres - $13,150. 1. FORTUNE TELLER 57 Rico Hernandez; 2. THE BIG SAINT 56.5 N. Flavenney; 3. PRINCESS ALEX 57 D. Khelawan; 4. WITH HONORS 49.5 B. Boodramsingh; 5. TIZ SHOW TIME 56.5 Prayven Badrie; 6. THE SPOKESMAN 57 T. Phillips; 7. GOLAZO 54.5 O. Mohammed; 8. JOSEPH 54.5 R. Jadoo; 9. GAME CHANGER 49.5 K. Santo; 10. LADY HAMILTON 58.5 N. Samaroo; 11. VERSES 54 S. Balroop; 12. PERFECT SAINT 56.5 J. Boodramsingh; 13. INFORTHEGLORY 56.5 A. Poon.
RACE 4 – 3.05 - STAKEHOLDERS MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 30 & LOWER – 1,100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. CON TE PARTIRO (TO) 52.5 N. Samaroo; 2. MANOS ARIBA 57 B. Boodramsingh; 3. GOLD FOR JOHN 50.5 Prayven Badrie; 4. PROUD VANESSA 57 K.Santo; 5. NO MORE REGRETS 56.5 S. Balroop; 6. EL CHAPO 54 J. Boodramsingh; 7. LITTLE JOHN 49 T. Phillips; 8. DESERT GRASS 52 S. Balroop; 9. GOLD N’ BROWN 48.5 N. Flavenney; 10. RED KNUCKLES 52.5 R. Jadoo.
RACE 5 - STAKEHOLDERS SIAN’S GOLD SPRINT (GRADE III) – 3 Y.O. & OVER – 1,100 Metres (TURF) – $45,000. 1. RIO PONTI 48 R. Ali; 2. THISONESFORRON 57 K. Santo; 3. EARLY BIRD 57 K. Khelawan; 4. GENERAL JN 57 R. Jadoo; 5. COOL CAT 45 B. Boodramsingh
RACE 6 – STAKEHOLDERS MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 - 1,350 Metres - $13,150. 1. PRICE ALERT 53.5 R. Jadoo; 2. LEAVE ME ALONE 54 R. Ali; 3. SUPER BIRD 48 B. Boodramsingh; 4. MANO 54.5 S. Balroop; 5. PAWAN PUTRE 56.5 N. Samaroo; 6. QUATTRO 57.5 D. Khelawan; 7. SMOOTH SAILING 55.5 Rico Hernandez; 8. PRINCE GEORGE 54.5 Prayven Badrie; 9. PONTIUS PILATE (RES) 57.5 O. Mohammed; 10. TROVATORE 57 K. Santo; 11. SENTEBALE 57.5 O. Mohammed; 12. UNSETTLED 57 K. Santo; 13. TWITTER KING 57 K. Khelawan; 14. PURE STRIKE 53.5 K. Razack; 15. APRIL THE TWEVETH 56.5 T. Phillips; 16. MIGHTY VEGAS 52 N. Mohammed; 17. JULIE 56 J. Boodramsingh.