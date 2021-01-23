HER fighting spirit was front and centre again yesterday when Bella Riva just got up in the final couple strides to win the feature attraction when horse racing continued yesterday after a 22-day absence at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After trailing by about one-and-a-half lengths in mid-stretch, the 3/5 favourite gradually wore down Signal Note and managed to get home by a neck in the 1,350-metre contest for 80-60 rated horses with champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh in the saddle.
The performance was very similar to the one when Bella Riva just caught Reggae Rhythm to prevail by the same margin over 1,200 metres as the 1/9 favourite in mid-August.
News Flash, attempting to score for the fourth time in succession on the main track yesterday, was four lengths adrift in third in the penultimate event of the seven-race card.
After placing either second or third in all three legs of last year’s Triple Crown, Bella Riva turned the tables on Triple Crown winner Wise Guy to close out last season in the Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic on Boxing Day (December 26).
John O’Brien’s charge came back less than a week later to place second on her turf debut to Desert Dancer, who was only able to finish sixth of the eight runners in yesterday’s re-match.
Bella Riva, in action for the third race day in succession yesterday, had begun her career by winning her first six outings and she scored for the eighth time in 12 career outings for breeder/owner Poon Tip Stud Farm.
Golden D’Or, who finished behind the 2019 Champion Juvenile in the entire Triple Crown series, turned in a scintillating performance the race before in the hands of two-time defending champion apprentice Kimal Santo.
After a breath-taking run which propelled him from last to first between the 600 and 400-metre markers, the evens favourite coasted down the homestretch to take the 1,750-metre contest for 60-45 rated horses by a widening eight-and-three-quarter lengths.
As usual, Golden D’Or came out of the gates at the rear of the field, but victory still seemed inevitable as he was only giving away about five lengths this time.
Harold Chadee’s charge had been much further behind in the Triple Crown, but he still managed to place third in the Guineas, fourth in the Midsummer Classic and fifth in the Trinidad Derby Stakes late in September, October and November, respectively.
Golden D’Or first displayed the bad habit in the St James Stakes – the leading juvenile event for males – on Boxing Day, ’19 when he finished strongly to place third over 1,350 metres after losing around ten lengths at the start. The Jamaican-bred four-year-old, owned by Chadee’s son Dave, was scoring for the first time since he prevailed in the second start of his 12-race career about 15 months ago.
Racing has only been taking place twice a month at Santa Rosa Park because fans have not been allowed on the track after the three-and-a-half-month break for the Covid-19 pandemic ended in late June.
The pattern will continue for at least the next few months and action will continue next week Saturday.