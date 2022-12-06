Benedict’s, Fatima chase perfection, redemption

One team will be chasing redemption, the other perfection when the Secondary Schools Football League Coca Cola Boys InterCol Final kicks off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 4:30 p.m. today.
Fatima College are still feeling the pain of their 3-1 loss to St Benedict’s College in the Premier Division Big Five final earlier in the season and are eager to make amends.
Meanwhile the “La Romaine Lions” haven’t lost a match in the first season back on the pitch after the Covid-19 pandemic and they will be looking to keep it that way and bag another trophy in the process.
“Everybody is good and ready to go...the guys are glad to reach another final,” St Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce told the Express yesterday.
And while he said they were not going to divert much from the tried and tested formula which has brought them success this season, he expects Fatima to come with something different and that St Benedict’s will have to be ready for anything.
“The time is short between the semi-final and the final, so there is not much we can do differently at this point in time. We just have to cover the basics and make sure everybody is well-rested and ready to go,” Boyce explained.
“Each game, opponents change one or two different strategies or other things and we drew the first game against Fatima and won the second one, so the third one, we don’t expect they will come with the same strategies because it didn’t work,” he continued.
“We have to expect something totally different from Fatima. We are not going into the game thinking that because we were victorious against them already, they are going to just lay down.
With the type of players and coaching staff they have, they definitely won’t do that. They will come to try to win the game, so we will have to very disciplined, organised and we may have to be very patient as well.”
Boyce added: “In this InterCol, every team we faced played us with a different strategy so we are just teaching the guys to get their awareness up and see what changes are taking place in real time during the game and try to help them from the sideline to make the necessary adjustment.
Everyone comes with a different strategy, so we are leaving it open with Fatima.”
Meanwhile, Fatima manager Stephen Williams said his players would have taken on board the lessons from their earlier loss to St Benedict’s and will be prepared to leave everything on the field.
“We played them twice for the season, the first match of the season was a 1-1 and the second match in the Premiership final, we lost 3-1. The mood in the camp right now is that the guys are definitely willing to put in the work,” said Williams.
“The mindset is definitely going to be different. We are coming to battle knowing that St Benedict’s haven’t lost for the season as yet, so they have the momentum. Preparation has been good and it is just for tomorrow to put their heads down and get the job done,” he continued.
Williams also noted that the 3-1 loss in the Big Five final is not something the players are ready to forget. In fact, he said they are now more focused than ever on redeeming themselves.
“Definitely, the 3-1 loss will resonate with our boys because they spoke about it and we are also looking forward to the rematch so they could make amends for it.
“I’m sure whoever starts the game and those coming in as substitutes will definitely be fully aware that they lost the Premiership final and this in another final. This is the National InterCol final and they basically have to leave it all out on the pitch.”