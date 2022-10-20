Benedict’s, ‘Pres’ fight for final spot

Rested and ready, St Benedict’s College will take on the recuperating Presentation College San Fernando in the first Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership semi-final at 3.30 p.m. today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
St Benedict’s have been flying high in the group stage of the competition. They were winners of Group A and have already knocked out one SSFL giant in Naparima College. They are now focused on taking down the defending InterCol champions who are still working their way back to full strength following a bout of illness in the camp.
“Pres” had to push back their final Group B match against San Juan North Secondary which was eventually played on Tuesday.
According to the SSFL, the players and technical staff members of Presentation College, San Fernando had been affected by a strong influenza strain and despite not fully recovered, they played to a 1-1 draw against San Juan on Tuesday.
St Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce said his charges are fired up for the contest and is optimistic of their chances of reaching the final.
“The mood in the camp is good. The fellas are excited and glad to be in this stage of the tournament and it is one of the targets we had set and to achieve that is a nice feeling,” he told the Express.
Boyce said the recent exploits of their southern rivals are well documented but noted that St Benedict’s also had a storied history and that he and his players were eager to bring the school back to prominence in the league.
“Over the years Pres have proven themselves to be one of the staple names in Secondary Schools football. They have proved to be a serious competitor over the years and they were the last InterCol champions and if you want to become a champion you have to beat some of the champions,” said Boyce.
“In this Big Four, there are a lot of well-seeded teams in terms of their history and reputation and what they have done over the years. At St Benedict’s College, we are now rebranding and rebuilding and trying to bring the College back to a respective place in the football. We have our history over the years but for a little while we haven’t been at this stage in the tournament. We are definitely glad to be here and Pres won’t be a push-over but I think we are quite ready and up to the challenge,” he continued.
In order to win today and get to the final, Boyce said his players “have to be disciplined and patient” and “stick to our gameplan.”
Meanwhile, Presentation are still recovering from the influenza setback but are expected to have all their starters back in the line-up for today’s game.
Speaking following their draw to San Juan on Tuesday, Pres head coach Shawn Cooper said their main goal in their final group game was shaking off the rust that would have accumulated from not seeing action for ten days.
“I didn’t come here to top the group because any game against Fatima or St Benedict’s is a very formidable game,” Cooper explained.
“So, we just really came out here to get rid of some ring-rust because we haven’t played since the QRC game (October 8). We had 12 guys down with the virus and you are hearing my voice and I was down with the virus also. So, this is the first kick of a ball these guys got since the QRC game. They were a bit rusty, slow and lethargic but we played deep and we got the required results. We wanted to stay undefeated and we came out undefeated,” he added.
Looking ahead to today’s match, Cooper said it was important that his team use the time to recover.
“We have to go back and fully recover because as I said these guys are not 100 per cent at this moment. Some of them still have the virus and some of them are now coming out of it, so they are physically weak but we have some tactical adjustments we had to make. We were short of two players who were still sick who were starting players so when they come in (on Friday) I think we will have a stronger team,” said Cooper.
Meanwhile, Pres goalkeeper Kanye Lazarus, who played a key part in ensuring his team got a share of the points on Tuesday, said: “We just have to stay focused. That is the main thing.”
“Obviously, the strain that we got on our team was a very difficult moment but I think the boys bounced back well. It is all about the hard work we continue to out it. The strain was a setback but I think the boys bounced back well and I think we are ready,” he added.
In the other semi-final encounter, San Juan North Secondary will meet Fatima College in the clash of the Northern giants at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 4 p.m. tomorrow.
The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the grand final on Wednesday at a venue to be announced.
SSFL Premier Division semi-final fixtures:
Today
Presentation College San Fernando vs St Benedict’s College, Ato Boldon Stadium, 3.30 p.m.
Tomorrow
San Juan North Secondary vs Fatima College, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 p.m.