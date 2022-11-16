A three-goal second-half burst within a seven-minute period saw 2022 league champions St Benedict’s College explode to a resounding 10-0 demolition of Moruga Secondary, as the booked their spot in the South Zone Coca Cola Inter-Col final to be played next Friday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 3.30 p.m.
Josiah Ochoa, Tariq Lee and Nicholas Bobcombe each scored twice, while single goals from Darren Griffith, Derrel Garcia, Rawshawn Chrichlow and a Justin Ochoa own-goal comprised the score.
Before the floodgates opened, Moruga had done a good defensive job, conceding only after Tariq Lee rounded the goalkeeper for the opening goal and also conceding a second from an unlucky own-goal by defender Ochoa, who could not get out of the way, after his keeper Jayden Turner made a good save, but unfortunately parried the ball onto his defender. It was a different story in the second half, with Moruga conceding three goals in seven minutes early in the second session and then giving up.
Meanwhile, Naparima College were unlucky losers when going down 1-0 to defending national InterCol champions Presentation College San Fernando, despite dominating the second half of a very good match. Presentation defended stoutly and had great work from goalkeeper and Man-of-the-Match Kanye Lazarus, to book their spot in the final.
“You see a different Presentation College today, lots of grit,” Presentation head-coach Shawn Cooper stated in a television interview after his team defended everything Naparima could throw at them.
Naparima settled first in an even first half which saw each team having two good chances, with Presentation converting one and taking the lead in first-half added-on time via a flicked-on header from Dantaye Gilbert, the former national Under-15 striker.
Defender Jaron Pascal had Naps’ first chance from a flicked-on corner kick, but the defender put his shot straight into the gut of goalkeeper Lazarus, who was solid throughout a match in which his team needed him to be.
Lazarus also brought off a good save when turning Omari Campbell’s shot around the post, after the Naparima striker had run onto Kanye Francis’ through ball.
Meanwhile, Gilbert also came close for Presentation, with his low, angled shot just missing the far post. But he made no mistake when heading a ball from a corner wide of goalkeeper Kerdeem Duncan, for the match-winner.
The second half was all Naparima and with one of the very few chances created by either team, Naparima’s Campbell headed wide at the back post. Napariama would not get a better chance in the second half.
“I told you all, late October, coming to November, you will start to see the best of this young team,” Cooper stated. “This game was a final.”
UPCOMING MATCHES:
Tomorrow
NORTH ZONE INTERCOL FINAL
• Fatima College vs Queen’s Royal College, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 p.m.