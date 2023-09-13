BENEDICT’S SHOCKER

San Juan North Secondary did what no one could do last season - defeat St Benedict’s College in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL).
Last season’s unbeaten run ended with the 2023 NGC Cup champions St Benedict’s College suffering a 4-3 defeat to San Juan on yesterday’s opening day, of the league season.
Benedict’s had gone through last season unbeaten in the league and only losing 1-0 to Fatima College in the Coca Cola InterCol final.
An emphatic second half, marked by Lindell Sween’s screamer saw San Juan pull away at their Bourg Mulatresse ground, following an exciting first half which ended 2-2, after both teams had led at one point.
Named Man-of-the-Match for his goal and two assists, national youth team midfielder Sween conveyed the joy that erupted in ‘Bourg’ at the final whistle.
“It feels really good to be Man-of-the-Match playing against one of the best teams in the league last year, and coming and beating them this year in the first game of the season,” he stated.
Yesterday, home team San Juan led first, with Rahim Danclair netting from close-up after taking a precise pass from newly-recruited Nathan Quashie, the former Queen’s Royal College skipper.
The visitors were level at 1-1 through Derrell Garcia, one of the stars of last season’s championship-winning St Benedict’s College team. Garcia shot low from inside the penalty area, pinging the ball off the upright to pull the Southerners level at 1-1 and then provided a cross which Jaden Grant netted from close-up to give St Benedict’s their first lead at 2-1. San Juan pulled level again with a delicate chip over the goalkeeper’s head from midfielder Quashie, after running onto Sween’s through ball.
St Benedict’s dominated the open quarter-hour of the second half, but it was the home team who struck again when Jadiel Joseph redirected Sween’s corner, by looping a backward header over goalkeeper Thane Devenish from the first post.
Invigorated, San Juan had further chances through Quashie, who saw his goal-bound curler plucked down by goalkeeper Devenish and Danclair also turned the ball wide, before Sween’s screamer beat keeper Devenish comprehensively for 4-2 in the 75th minute.
Daniel Jones, relative of former national strikers Kenwyne and Philbert Jones, gave St Benedict’s a life, heading a free kick into the net the 82nd minute, but St Benedict’s could not draw level again.
Victorious San Juan coach Jerry Moe, spoke of a difficult pre-season and having just two weeks to prepare his team.
“If you tell me I was going to get a draw I would have taken it,” Moe stated, “far less a 4-3 victory.”
Meanwhile, St Benedict’s head coach Randolph Boyce felt San Juan gave than his boys.
“They had more energy than us today. They worked harder,” Boyce said. “You could see they really wanted it.”
Boyce also promised to fix a defence that leaked seven goals in two matches between Saturday, when they beat Fatima 4-3 in the season-opening NGC Cup and yesterday’s defeat to San Juan.
Yesterday’s scores
Naparima College 10 (Kanye Francis 3, Jabari Forbes, Akiel Vesprey, Tevin Pantor, Josiah Cooper, Jkwon Bailey,Xarion France, Nathaniel O’Garro (pen) Chaguanas North 0
St Mary’s College 8 (Ryan Radellant 3, Kyle Phillip 2, Elijah Wong, Adil Jr Abdul-Hakeem, Alejandro Harper) Pleasantville 0
Fatima College 7 ((Michael Chaves 3, Jonathan Mason, Jaden Williams, Aidan De Gannes, Kade Collier) St Anthony’s College 0
San Juan North 4 (Rahim Danclair, Lindell Sween, Nathan Quashie, Jadiel Joseph) St Benedict’s College 3 (Derrell Garcia, Jaden Grant, Daniel Jones)
Arima North 0 Presentation (San F’do) 0
East Mucurapo 2 (Clint Lutchman 2) Trinity East 1 (Khaleem Prince)
Malick Secondary 3 (Oba Samuel, Isaiah David, Jordan Ferdinand) QRC 1 (Micah Nelson)
Speyside High 3 (N’kosi Quashie 2, Shyon George) Bishop’s High 1 (Damario Henry)