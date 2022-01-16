Rafa Benitez

RUN OF POOR RESULTS: Rafa Benitez.

Rafa Benitez was sacked as Everton manager after a disappointing six months in charge at Goodison Park, the club announced, yesterday.

Everton have called time on Benitez’s tenure following a 2-1 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Saturday. The side have won just a single league game since September 25—a narrow victory over Arsenal in December.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager,” an Everton statement read. “Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

Benitez joined Everton in June, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who left after 12 months in charge to join Real Madrid. Some Everton supporters hung a threatening banner outside the Spanish coach’s house in the days prior to his signing due to his previous spell with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Everton are in 15th place after 19 games this season, just six points off the relegation places.

England U-19s roll Bangladesh

Bangladesh U-19s crashed and burned in their opening game of the Under-19 World Cup, getting bowled out for 97, as England U-19s began their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions in Basseterre’s Warner Park, yesterday.

Travel issues still hindering T&T hockey squads

While a first group of some of TEAM TTO’s men’s and women’s senior hockey teams departed yesterday morning for the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, remaining members were up to last night awaiting word as to when they will join their teammates.

WI lose decider

IRELAND came from behind in the CG Insurance three-match ODI series to stun West Indies, squeaking to a two-wicket victory yesterday in the decider to claim a historic 2-1 series victory, at Sabina Park.

The Irish have taken 20 points from this series and are currently third on the ICC Super League table. The Windies’ questionable batting judgement coupled with Ireland’s aggressive field placing and pressure-inducing bowling combined to derail the WI efforts of winning the match and the series.

Churchill Downs CEO:

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen called trainer Bob Baffert’s possible case against the company “without merit” in an internal email to employees. The email, obtained by Horse Racing Nation, was first reported by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Australia claim 4-0 Ashes series win

The Ashes came to a fitting end as England produced one last batting collapse to slump to a 146-run defeat to leave Australia celebrating a 4-0 series win.

England had worked themselves into a position where a consolation victory appeared possible as the second session on day three approached its conclusion, reaching 68-0 in their chase of 271 but proceeded to lose all 10 wickets for 56 and were bowled out for 124.