Benjamin betters best

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 6.73 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 60 metres dash at the Husker Triangular meet in Nebraska, USA, last Saturday. In the qualifying round, the University of Minnesota sophomore got home in 6.79.
Another Minnesota sprinter, Akilah Lewis finished second in the women’s 60m in 7.51 seconds and third in the 200 in 24.69. Minnesota freshman Jaydon Antoine produced a 7.05 metres leap to finish fourth in the men’s long jump.
Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 13.18 metres for 10th spot in the women’s shot put. The University of Iowa athlete was 11th in the weight throw with a 16.03m effort.
At the McCravy Green Invitational, in Kentucky, Dwight St Hillaire finished first in section one and third overall in the men’s 200m in 21.09 seconds. St Hillaire clocked 6.81 in the 60m preliminaries to secure a lane in the final. In the championship race, however, the University of Kentucky senior was disqualified for a false start.
Safiya John bagged Arkansas Invitational women’s long jump bronze with a personal best leap of 5.90m. Her University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Caitlin Ragoonanan, was 12th at 5.08m. Ragoonanan was ninth in the triple jump with an 11.18m effort.
Pine Bluff senior Je-Risa James finished third in the women’s 800m in two minutes, 22.77 seconds. John clocked 8.81 seconds for sixth spot in the 60m hurdles. Ragoonanan’s twin sister and Pine Bluff teammate, Chelsea was eighth in the 800m in 1:44.23.
And Pine Bluff senior Franklyn Stanislaus disturbed the sand at 6.63m to finish ninth in the men’s long jump.