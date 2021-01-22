Benjamin betters best

Kion Benjamin

SPRINT GOLD: Kion Benjamin

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 6.73 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 60 metres dash at the Husker Triangular meet in Nebraska, USA, last Saturday. In the qualifying round, the University of Minnesota sophomore got home in 6.79.

Another Minnesota sprinter, Akilah Lewis finished second in the women’s 60m in 7.51 seconds and third in the 200 in 24.69. Minnesota freshman Jaydon Antoine produced a 7.05 metres leap to finish fourth in the men’s long jump.

Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 13.18 metres for 10th spot in the women’s shot put. The University of Iowa athlete was 11th in the weight throw with a 16.03m effort.

At the McCravy Green Invitational, in Kentucky, Dwight St Hillaire finished first in section one and third overall in the men’s 200m in 21.09 seconds. St Hillaire clocked 6.81 in the 60m preliminaries to secure a lane in the final. In the championship race, however, the University of Kentucky senior was disqualified for a false start.

Safiya John bagged Arkansas Invitational women’s long jump bronze with a personal best leap of 5.90m. Her University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Caitlin Ragoonanan, was 12th at 5.08m. Ragoonanan was ninth in the triple jump with an 11.18m effort.

Pine Bluff senior Je-Risa James finished third in the women’s 800m in two minutes, 22.77 seconds. John clocked 8.81 seconds for sixth spot in the 60m hurdles. Ragoonanan’s twin sister and Pine Bluff teammate, Chelsea was eighth in the 800m in 1:44.23.

And Pine Bluff senior Franklyn Stanislaus disturbed the sand at 6.63m to finish ninth in the men’s long jump.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Yuvraaj back after two years

YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM is set to make a return to competition action after a two-year absence on Monday night in the first major table tennis tournament in the country in ten months.

ON A WHIMPER

ON A WHIMPER

An inexperienced West Indies once again failed to show any mettle and crashed to a seven-wicket defeat in the second One-Day International yesterday, to concede the three-match series with hardly a whimper.

Mohammed: Batsmen failing to convert

Mohammed: Batsmen failing to convert

Interim One-Day International captain Jason Mohammed said his inexperienced West Indies had so far failed to convert their potential into performance, resulting in the series loss to Bangladesh.

West Indies, featuring six debutants, crashed to a six-wicket loss in Wednesday’s opening One-Day International and followed up with a seven-wicket defeat yesterday, to trail 2-0 in the three-match series.

Benjamin betters best

Benjamin betters best

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 6.73 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 60 metres dash at the Husker Triangular meet in Nebraska, USA, last Saturday. In the qualifying round, the University of Minnesota sophomore got home in 6.79.

Basic training

Basic training

West Indies women’s team assistant coach Corey Collymore believes the regional women can rediscover their form for their historic 2016 T20 World Cup victory but said a lot of hard work will be necessary.

Record leap

Record leap

Tyra Gittens was on fire last Saturday, disturbing the sand at 6.62 metres to claim the women’s long jump national indoor record.

The leap — also a Texas A&M University record — earned Gittens gold at the Ted Nelson Invitational in Texas, USA, and second spot on the 2021 world indoor performance list.