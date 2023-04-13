Kion Benjamin struck gold in the men’s 100 metres dash at the Jim Click Shootout in Arizona, USA, last Saturday. The University of Minnesota student got to the line in 10.14 seconds.
Minnesota sophomore Devin Augustine finished second in the 100 in a personal best 10.18 seconds.
Akilah Lewis got to the line in 11.54 seconds for silver in the women’s 100m. The Minnesota junior was first in her section and fourth overall in the 200 in 23.86.
Benjamin finished fifth in the men’s 200m in 21.16 seconds. Minnesota sophomore Jaydon Antoine was tenth fastest in 21.41, with Minnesota junior Carlon Hosten 11th in 21.62. Antoine secured eighth spot in the long jump with a 6.96 metres leap.
At the Joe Walker Invitational, in Mississippi, Tyriq Horsford captured the men’s javelin title. The Mississippi State University junior threw 72.01 metres.
University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray finished third in the women’s shot put with a 15.83m effort. Jackson State University junior Kymoi Noray produced a 44.10 throw for fourth spot in the women’s javelin. Noray was 20th in the hammer throw at 43.06.
At the David Suenram Gorilla Classic, in Kansas, Reyare Thomas topped the women’s 100m field in 11.68 seconds. University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr finished 14th overall in the men’s 200m in 21.78. Graceland University’s Malachi Heywood was 26th in the 200 in 22.24 and 23rd in the 400 in 51.63.
At the David Noble Relays, in Texas, South Plains College sophomore Justin Guy won the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.11 seconds. Guy was 21st overall in the 100m dash in a wind-aided 10.98. Angelo State University’s Talena Murray finished second in the women’s javelin with a 42.95m throw.
At the Osprey Open, in New Jersey, Essex County College freshman Nathan Farinha was golden in the men’s 100m in 10.76 seconds.
At the Joe Meaker Classic, in Texas, Wayland Baptist University freshman Lorenzo Luces topped the men’s triple jump field with a wind-assisted 14.89m effort.
Eastern New Mexico University junior Timothy Frederick bagged men’s 400m bronze in a personal best 46.94 seconds. West Texas A&M University senior Ohdel James finished first in his section and fourth overall in 47.18.
New Mexico Junior College sophomore Che Saunders was fourth in the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.23 seconds. Marcus Purcell clocked 21.01 for 11th spot overall in the men’s 200m. Purcell and his Northwest Kansas Technical College teammate Jaydon Moore were joint-14th fastest in the 100 with windy 10.51 runs.
At the Woodman Classic, in Wichita, Jerod Elcock seized men’s 100m silver in 10.32 seconds. Iowa Western Community College freshman Elijah Simmons was 23rd in 10.84. Butler Community College freshman Avindale Smith clocked 48.96 seconds for 15th spot in the men’s 400.
At the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational, in Texas, University of Houston sophomore Dillon Leacock grabbed men’s 400m hurdles silver in 54.40 seconds. Taejha Badal finished second in the women’s 200m in a windy 24.11 and third in the 100 in 12.04.
At the Mets Outdoor Championships, in New York, Jahi Hernandez picked up men’s 100m silver. The Columbia University senior crossed the line in 10.83 seconds.
At the Bates & Tufts @ RPI TriMeet, also in New York, Ethan Forde finished second in the men’s 400m in 49.90 seconds. The Tufts University sophomore was fifth fastest in the 200 in 22.77.
At the Lloyd Wills Invitational, in Louisiana, University of Southern Mississippi senior Safiya John earned women’s 100m hurdles bronze in 14.05 seconds. John was fourth in the long jump with a 5.78m leap.
University of Maryland senior Ako Hislop was fifth overall in the men’s 200m in 21.32 seconds and seventh in the 100 in 10.58. Leah Bertrand was sixth fastest in the women’s 100 in 11.47. The Ohio State University sophomore clocked 23.76 for eighth spot in the 200.
At the Fighting Illini Challenge, in Illinois, University of Northern Iowa junior Onal Mitchell was third fastest in the men’s 400m in 48.25 seconds. DePaul University’s Dominic Cole and University of Illinois student Kashief King were joint-fifth fastest in the men’s 100 in 10.52.
At the Hurricane Alumni Invitational, in Florida, Asa Guevara finished fourth overall in the men’s 200m in 20.93 seconds. Villanova University’s Amiri Prescod was 22nd in the 200 in a windy 21.84 and 18th in the 100 in a windy 10.76.
At the Lincoln University Open, in Missouri, William Jewell College senior Justen O’Brien was fourth fastest in the men’s 400m in 49.10 seconds.
At the South Florida Invitational, Jacksonville University junior Joanna Rogers finished tenth overall in the women’s 400m in 56.62 seconds. And Tennessee Tech University junior Anya Akili was 11th in the Tennessee Invite women’s heptathlon with 3,347 points.