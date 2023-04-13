The Flamingos Under-16 team won their second straight game in the Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup, on Wednesday, to qualify for the final of the tou rnament with one game to spare.

The Flamingos, who defeated the Masqueraders by 338 runs in the opening round of the competition last week, continued their good form with the bat, defeating the Hummingbirds by six wickets on Wednesday to secure their place in the final.