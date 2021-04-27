Benjamin clocks 100 best

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 10.47 seconds to seize silver in the men’s 100 metres dash at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays in Illinois, USA, last Friday. The University of Minnesota freshman was also on show in the 200, finishing fourth in a wind-aided 20.92.
Naomi Campbell finished seventh in her section and ninth overall in the women’s 100m in 11.98 seconds. The Purdue University student was 10th fastest in the 200 in a windy 24.62. And University of Illinois quartermiler Kashief King was 13th in the men’s 400m in 49.37.
At the TAPPS 6A South Regional meet, in Texas, Taejha Badal finished second in the girls’ 100m dash in a wind-assisted 11.91 seconds. Badal picked up another silver in the 200, the Concordia Lutheran High School athlete getting home in a windy 24.57.
In Pennsylvania, Michaela Neils secured Red Flash Invitational women’s 100m silver. The Long Island University (LIU) student got to the line in 12.25 seconds.
At the Wolfie Invitational, in New York, Ako Hislop finished second in the men’s 100m. The Fairleigh Dickinson University sprinter clocked 11.07 seconds.
In New Mexico, Ayla Stanisclaus was first in her section and fourth overall in the Don Kirby Tailwind Open women’s 200m in 25.03 seconds. Her New Mexico Junior College teammates, Aaron Brewster, Timothy Frederick and Onil Mitchell were fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the men’s 100m, clocking windy times of 10.66, 10.69 and 10.81. In the 200, Brewster was sixth fastest in 21.38, Frederick clocked 21.91 for 10th spot, and Mitchell was 12th in 22.55.
At the Drake Relays, in Iowa, Ruebin Walters finished seventh in the special men’s 110m hurdles final in a windy 14.05 seconds. The T&T sprint hurdler was seventh fastest in the qualifying round in 13.79.