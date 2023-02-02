Benjamin, Murray golden in USA

University of Minnesota sprinters Kion Benjamin and Devin Augustine struck gold at the Jack Johnson Classic indoor meet in Minnesota, USA, on Saturday.
Benjamin, a 2022 Commonwealth Games sprint relay silver medallist for Trinidad and Tobago, stopped the clock at a personal best 6.68 seconds to win the Jack Johnson Men’s 60 metres final.
There was a PR (personal record) too for another T&T/Minnesota sprinter, Carlon Hosten, the 23-year-old seizing silver in 6.69. T&T/Minnesota jumper/sprinter Jaydon Antoine finished sixth in a personal best 6.89.
At the Bob Pollock meet, in South Carolina, University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray grabbed women’s shot put gold with a personal best 17.18 metres throw.
Liberty University’s Omari Lewis was 11th in the Men’s 60m in 6.79 seconds and 19th in the 200m in 21.85. Elon University’s Reese Webster was 18th in the women’s 60m in 7.64 and 34th in the 200m in 25.12.
Kashief King topped the Men’s 400m event at the Illini Challenge meet, in Illinois. The University of Illinois quarter-miler got home in 48.09 seconds.
In New Mexico, Che Saunders was golden in the New Mexico Team Open Men’s 60m hurdles. The New Mexico Junior College sophomore clocked 7.97 seconds in the final—just one-hundredth of a second outside the 7.96 PR he had produced in the qualifying round. Another New Mexico Junior College athlete, Kelsey Daniel was sixth in the Men’s long jump with a 7.30 metres leap.
At the Monmouth University Winter Collegiate Invitational, in New Jersey, Essex County College sprinter Nathan Farinha stopped the clock at 6.90 seconds for victory in the Men’s 60m dash.
In Tennessee, Anya Akili struck gold in the Tiger Invitational Women’s long jump with a 5.65m leap. The Tennessee Tech University junior cleared 1.41m for fifth spot in the high jump. And in the shot put, Akili finished 19th with an 8.88m throw.
In Wichita, Anson Moses secured silver in the Herm Wilson Invitational Men’s heptathlon. The Cloud County Community College sophomore accumulated 4,748 points—a new T&T record. Moses also established a new national indoor record in the pole vault, his 3.90m clearance during the heptathlon bettering the 3.65m standard he had set last year.
At The Legends of Alachua County meet, in Florida, Dylan Woodruffe finished second in the high school boys’ 200m event in a personal best 21.59 seconds. The IMG Elite athlete was sixth in the 60m dash in 6.95—also a new PR.
In Pennsylvania, Amiri Prescod clocked 22.31 seconds to finish first in his section and fourth overall in the Penn State National Open men’s 200m. The Villanova University freshman was sixth fastest in the 60m semis in 6.88, but opted out of the final.
At the ISTAF indoor meet in Dusseldorf, Germany, Jerod Elcock clocked 6.73 seconds to finish fifth in the first of two men’s 60m heats. The T&T sprinter did not progress to the final.
In Texas, USA, Leah Bertrand got to the line in a personal best 7.33 seconds for fifth spot in the Texas Tech Open Women’s 60m final. Bertrand also produced a PR in the 200m, the Ohio State University sophomore clocking 23.80 to finish 13th overall. South Plains College sophomore Justin Guy was sixth fastest in the men’s 60m hurdles preliminaries in 7.92, but did not face the starter in the final.
West Texas A&M University junior Jalen Purcell finished 13th overall in the Men’s 60m dash in 6.73 seconds. Boise State University senior David Pierce was 53rd in the qualifying event in 7.08. Pierce finished 51st in the 200m in 22.09. And Wayland Baptist University’s Lorenzo Luces was 15th in the men’s triple jump with a 14.08m effort.
In Missouri, University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr secured fifth spot in the Mule Relays Men’s 60m final in seven seconds flat.
At the Dr Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge, in New York, University of Maryland senior Ako Hislop was tenth fastest in the men’s 200m in 22.18 seconds.
In Texas, University of Houston student Nicholas Wilson finished first in his section and 12th overall in the Houston Invitational Men’s 200m in 22.11 seconds.
In Kentucky, Purdue University senior Naomi Campbell was 13th in the Lenny Lyles Invitational women’s 60m dash in 7.62 seconds.
At the Wendy’s/Pittsburg State Invitational, in Kansas, Butler Community College freshman Akeera Esdelle finished 17th overall in the women’s 60m qualifying event in 7.95 seconds.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Che Rochford clocked 7.04 seconds for 24th spot in men’s 60m qualifying. Rochford was also 24th in the 400m event in 49.72. Butler freshman Avindale Smith got home in 49.88 to finish 27th.
In Arkansas, Iantha Wright returned a time of one minute, 00.54 seconds for 52nd spot overall in the Razorback Invitational women’s 400m. The University of Kentucky senior was 53rd in the 200m in 24.98.