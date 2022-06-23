Che Benny

OFF TO GUADELOUPE: T&T's Che Benny in futsal action.

CHE BENNY, the former Trinidad and Tobago youth footballer is included in a 62-member team, comprising Athletics, Basketball 3x3, Cycling, Futsal, Netball and Swimming, which will represent Trinidad & Tobago at the 2022 Under-23 Caribbean Games, scheduled for June 29 - July 3 in Guadeloupe.

Also in the contingent are promising sprinters Keon Benjamin who will compete in the men’s 100 metres and 4x100 relay and Rae-Ann Serville who will be searching for a podium finish in the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay. Also in the squad is in-form swimmer Nikoli Blackman.

Stacy Santana, administrative officer at the TTOC, will serve for the first time also as chef de mission. She will also be assisted by Rheeza Grant, deputy chef de mission/Covid-19 liaison officer and Dr Kourdell Powell. Also travelling with the contingent are physiotherapists Jelani Baptiste and Kevin Macintyre; and three massage therapists (Keisha Fraser, Brent Elder and Shenice Gittens. Santana will also be departing ahead of the team on June 26to ensure that everything is in place for the team arrival on June 28.

“I’m extremely excited and proud to be named chef de mission for the 2022 Caribbean Games. I was part of the Local Organising Committee for the 2009 Caribbean Games and to say that I was disappointed when it was cancelled is an understatement.”

“I am truly humbled and grateful to the TTOC for the trust they have placed in me to lead our U23 team to this inaugural Games and I am confident that our athletes will do us proud,” said Santana.

TEAM T&T:

ATHLETICS:

Jehue Gordon (Athletics Male Manager), Wendell Williams (Coach), Akilah Lewis 100m/relay 4 X 100m, Tamia Badal 100h/relay 4 X 100m , Leah Bertrand 100m/relay 4 X 100m Female, Naomi Campbell 100m/relay 4 X 100m , Rae-Anne Serville 400m/relay 4 X 100m Jaydon Moore 100m/relay 4 X 100m Che Lara 400/relay 4 X 100m, Kion Benjamin 100m/relay 4 X 100m Lorenzo Luces Triple Jump/relay 4 X 100.

BASKETBALL:

Addaya Moore Basketball 3x3, Afrika Lewis Basketball 3x3, Breanna Charles Basketball 3x3 Nikiya Baptiste Basketball 3x3, Kern George Basketball 3x3.

CYCLING

Tariq Woods Road Time Trial/Road Race. Roger Frontin (Male Manager/Coach), Kevin Tinto (Mechanic).

FUTSAL

Elijah Shade, Isaiah Williams, Che Benny, Josiah Joseph, Kalev Keil, Omri Baird, Darnell Hospedales, Symron Wiseman, Zion Mc Leod, Delaney Zamore. Brent Elder (Massage Therapist). Paul Decle (Coach).Nigel Roberts (manager).

NETBALL

Katty Ann Graham, Tiana Dillon, Kelelicia George,Tia Bruno, Annabella Augustine,Ebony Williams, Faith Hagley, Akeima Estrada, Rayann Bristol, Rehanna Ali, Nicolette Osbourne , Shaniya Morgan, Keisha Fraser (Massage Therapist), Vanessa Forde (Manager), Sojourner Hyles -Lewis (Coach), Shenice Gittens (Massage Therapist), Simone Morgan (Assistant coach).

SWIMMING

Ornella Walker, Jamia Harley, Nikoli Blackman, Mark-Anthony Beckles, Aqeel Joseph, Mosi Denoon (Coach/Manager).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Giants, Blue Devils meet in Blast final

Scorpion Titans Blue Devils and Valinis Supermarket Leatherback Giants will contest today’s final of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.

Yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the Blue Devils beat previous front-runners Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by four wickets, while a Saiba Batoosingh half-century that took the Leather Back Giants to a seven-wicket win over Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers.

Carter misses out on 50-free final

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter failed to advance to today’s 50-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Yesterday, Carter, 26, won heat six in 22.19 seconds, touching the wall in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji. The two were eventually separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds for a long-course event, while 19-year-old Ji clocked 22.03.

NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.

Victory focus

Victory focus

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach enters the second Test against Bangladesh here today poised to become only the sixth West Indies bowler in history to reach 250 wickets, but captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the looming achievement would not cloud the side’s focus in their quest for a series sweep.

JUNIOR WARRIORS ADVANCE

JUNIOR WARRIORS ADVANCE

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 20 men’s national footballers won 3-0 against Suriname last night to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

The junior Soca Warriors took a while to get into full flight before breaking down the stubborn Surinamese in the second half. Second half substitute Nathaniel James, a striker who lives in La Horquetta, scored twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and also provided the free-kick which gave T&T another goal.

Tennis returns to Racquet Centre today

TENNIS will return to the National Racquet Centre after an absence of almost 29 months today.

The trials to select the Trinidad and Tobago team for next month’s ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championships will get going at 4 p.m. at the Tacarigua venue.