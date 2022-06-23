CHE BENNY, the former Trinidad and Tobago youth footballer is included in a 62-member team, comprising Athletics, Basketball 3x3, Cycling, Futsal, Netball and Swimming, which will represent Trinidad & Tobago at the 2022 Under-23 Caribbean Games, scheduled for June 29 - July 3 in Guadeloupe.
Also in the contingent are promising sprinters Keon Benjamin who will compete in the men’s 100 metres and 4x100 relay and Rae-Ann Serville who will be searching for a podium finish in the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay. Also in the squad is in-form swimmer Nikoli Blackman.
Stacy Santana, administrative officer at the TTOC, will serve for the first time also as chef de mission. She will also be assisted by Rheeza Grant, deputy chef de mission/Covid-19 liaison officer and Dr Kourdell Powell. Also travelling with the contingent are physiotherapists Jelani Baptiste and Kevin Macintyre; and three massage therapists (Keisha Fraser, Brent Elder and Shenice Gittens. Santana will also be departing ahead of the team on June 26to ensure that everything is in place for the team arrival on June 28.
“I’m extremely excited and proud to be named chef de mission for the 2022 Caribbean Games. I was part of the Local Organising Committee for the 2009 Caribbean Games and to say that I was disappointed when it was cancelled is an understatement.”
“I am truly humbled and grateful to the TTOC for the trust they have placed in me to lead our U23 team to this inaugural Games and I am confident that our athletes will do us proud,” said Santana.
TEAM T&T:
ATHLETICS:
Jehue Gordon (Athletics Male Manager), Wendell Williams (Coach), Akilah Lewis 100m/relay 4 X 100m, Tamia Badal 100h/relay 4 X 100m , Leah Bertrand 100m/relay 4 X 100m Female, Naomi Campbell 100m/relay 4 X 100m , Rae-Anne Serville 400m/relay 4 X 100m Jaydon Moore 100m/relay 4 X 100m Che Lara 400/relay 4 X 100m, Kion Benjamin 100m/relay 4 X 100m Lorenzo Luces Triple Jump/relay 4 X 100.
BASKETBALL:
Addaya Moore Basketball 3x3, Afrika Lewis Basketball 3x3, Breanna Charles Basketball 3x3 Nikiya Baptiste Basketball 3x3, Kern George Basketball 3x3.
CYCLING
Tariq Woods Road Time Trial/Road Race. Roger Frontin (Male Manager/Coach), Kevin Tinto (Mechanic).
FUTSAL
Elijah Shade, Isaiah Williams, Che Benny, Josiah Joseph, Kalev Keil, Omri Baird, Darnell Hospedales, Symron Wiseman, Zion Mc Leod, Delaney Zamore. Brent Elder (Massage Therapist). Paul Decle (Coach).Nigel Roberts (manager).
NETBALL
Katty Ann Graham, Tiana Dillon, Kelelicia George,Tia Bruno, Annabella Augustine,Ebony Williams, Faith Hagley, Akeima Estrada, Rayann Bristol, Rehanna Ali, Nicolette Osbourne , Shaniya Morgan, Keisha Fraser (Massage Therapist), Vanessa Forde (Manager), Sojourner Hyles -Lewis (Coach), Shenice Gittens (Massage Therapist), Simone Morgan (Assistant coach).
SWIMMING
Ornella Walker, Jamia Harley, Nikoli Blackman, Mark-Anthony Beckles, Aqeel Joseph, Mosi Denoon (Coach/Manager).