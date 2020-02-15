Bermuda will take on Caribbean powerhouses, Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz, in a football friendly in Montego Bay on March 11 in the first meeting between the countries in more than 20 years, officials have announced.
The game will serve as preparation for both teams as they gear up for the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers as well as the resumption of the Nations League.
The last time the countries met, Bermuda lost 3-2 to Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz in Kingston in a Caribbean Cup qualifier in 1997.
Jamaica are currently ranked 48th in the world, 120 positions above Bermuda in 168th.
“The last time Bermuda faced Jamaica the result didn’t favour the Gombey Warriors (Bermuda) but with the looming tournaments on the horizon, the significance of this match means that every player hoping to be part of the senior men’s national team going forward has an opportunity to prove their qualities,” a Bermuda Football Association statement said.
“Details on the travelling delegation, inclusive of players and officials, will be named in due course.
“The technical staff are looking forward to the inclusion of new players combining with seasoned performers for what promises to be another exciting year for international football in the Concacaf region.”
Bermuda reached the Gold Cup for the first time last summer after finishing fifth in the competition’s qualifiers and recorded an historic 2-0 win over Nicaragua at Red Bull Arena in Jersey.
They suffered relegation from League A of the Nations League last November after suffering a last-minute 2-1 defeat away to Mexico in the final group game.
Meanwhile, Jamaica won promotion to the top tier of the Nations League after winning their group last November. They drew 1-1 against Guyana, beat Antigua and Barbuda 6-0 and Aruba, 2-0.