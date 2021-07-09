Bertrand, Benjamin on NACAC podium

Leah Bertrand

U20 SILVER: Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Leah Bertrand.

Leah Bertrand and Kion Benjamin produced podium finishes on the opening day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.

Bertrand earned girls’ under-20 100 metres silver in 11.70 seconds, the same time recorded by bronze medallist Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda. The photo finish gave Bertrand the edge, the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter getting the better of Lloyd by four-thousandths of a second. Bahamian Camille Rutherford was golden in 11.36.

Benjamin, who is preparing for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, bagged men’s under-23 100m bronze. The T&T sprinter got to the line in 10.40 seconds. Barbadian Kuron Griffith struck gold in 10.33, while silver went to Jamaican Odaine McPherson (10.39). T&T’s Tyrell Edwards was fifth in 10.56.

T&T’s Dillon Leacock was also on show on day one, but was the only participant in the men’s under-20 400m hurdles. Leacock, who is preparing for the August 17 to 22 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, got home in 53.45 seconds in San Jose.

Leacock recently clocked a personal best 52.29 in the one-lap hurdles, the impressive run earning the Millbrook High School athlete gold at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

T&T athletes Tyriq Horsford, Rae-Anne Serville and Clement Campbell Jr. are listed for action today. Horsford competes in the men’s under-23 javelin, Serville in the girls’ under-20 400m and Campbell Jr. in the men’s under-23 long jump.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI WOMEN STAY PERFECT

WI WOMEN STAY PERFECT

West Indies women continued their perfect run against Pakistan women yesterday, sealing an easy eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, to take A 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Call to sack ‘Latas’

Call to sack ‘Latas’

Former Barbados national captain Terry Sealy is calling on Trinidadian Russell ‘Little Magician’ Latapy to resign as head coach of the Barbados men’s football team.

‘Soca Warriors’ face Gold Cup champs Mexico

‘Soca Warriors’ face Gold Cup champs Mexico

Reigning champions Mexico will begin defence of their Gold Cup title tonight by tangling with preliminary round qualifier Trinidad and Tobago from 10 p.m. (T&T time) in a Group A, first round match, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

Bertrand, Benjamin on NACAC podium

Bertrand, Benjamin on NACAC podium

Leah Bertrand and Kion Benjamin produced podium finishes on the opening day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.

Kallicharan praises inaugural ‘rookie camp’

Cricket West Indies (CWI) successfully hosted its “West Indies Personal Development Rookie Camp” which was designed to serve both as an induction process and an information-sharing exercise for all players who were awarded regional franchise contracts for the first time.