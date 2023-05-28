Bertrand books NCAA ticket

The clouds and rain resulted in a dull afternoon in some parts. But Defence Force made full use of the bright sunshine in Marabella to confirm their presence in this year’s CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, yesterday.

Brent Sam, Reon Moore and Justin Sadoo gave their side a 3-0 victory over W Connection at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in round 18 action of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, thus confirming Defence Force’s spot in CONCACAF Champions League qualifying.