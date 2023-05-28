Bertrand books NCAA ticket

Leah Bertrand clocked a wind-aided 11.17 seconds in Florida, USA, on Saturday, to book her ticket to the June 7 to 10 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Bertrand’s 11.17 run earned her fifth spot in the second of three women’s 100 metres heats at the NCAA East Preliminary meet.
The Ohio State University sophomore was 11th overall. The top 12 qualified for the NCAA Championships in Texas.
On Thursday, Bertrand clocked a fast 11.08 seconds to win the sixth and final first round heat.
The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter progressed fifth fastest.
The clocking equalled Bertrand’s personal best.
Cherisse Murray will also be on show at the June 7-10 NCAA Championships.
In the East Preliminary women’s shot put event, the University of Alabama senior finished tenth with a 16.67 metres throw.
University of Southern Mississippi senior Safiya John and Southern University junior Camille Lewis exited in the opening round of their respective events.
John finished 34th overall in the women’s 100m hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.55 seconds, while Lewis was 43rd in the women’s 400m hurdles in one minute, 01.64 seconds.
In addition to the 100, Bertrand will have relay duties at the NCAA Championships.
She anchored Ohio State to victory in the opening 4x100m heat in 43.17 seconds. The Ohio State quartet clocked the second fastest time.
T&T’s Naomi Campbell ran the third leg for Purdue University in heat three.
Purdue finished seventh in that race and 19th overall in 44.71, and did not advance.
At the NCAA West Preliminary meet, in California, Akilah Lewis finished sixth in heat one and 13th overall in the women’s 100m quarterfinals in a personal best 11.21 seconds, just missing out on a top-12 spot and a century berth at the NCAA Championships.
The University of Minnesota junior was 22nd fastest in the opening round in 11.49.
Lewis will run in the NCAA Championship 4x100m relay. She performed third leg duties for Minnesota in heat three, helping her team to fourth in the race and 11th overall in 43.86 seconds.
At the NCAA Division 2 Championships, in Colorado, Ohdel James was part of the West Texas A&M University team that grabbed men’s 4x400m gold in 3:05.80.
Che Lara anchored Limestone University to eighth spot in 3:09.31.
Angelo State University’s Talena Murray finished 11th in the women’s javelin with a 44.28m throw. Lara, James and Eastern New Mexico University junior Timothy Frederick were 15th, 17th and 18th, respectively, in the men’s 400m, clocking 47.55 seconds, 47.78 and 47.82.
Tusculum University’s Tyrell Edwards was 21st in the men’s 100m in 10.84.
West Texas A&M finished second in the men’s team competition with 47 points, while Limestone ended with 11 points for 27th spot.
Neither Eastern New Mexico nor Tusculum earned any points. Pittsburg State University claimed the men’s title with 62.
Angelo State finished 15th in the women’s team competition with 20 points.
Azusa Pacific University emerged victorious with 66.
At the BMC Grand Prix in Manchester, England, Nicholas Landeau clocked 3:51.77 to finish tenth overall in the men’s 1500m “C” race.