Bertrand in windy Olympic trial double

Leah Bertrand recorded an impressive Olympic trial meet sprint double at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Bertrand topped the women’s 100 metres field, the Simplex sprinter clocking a wind-aided 11.58 seconds for a comfortable cushion on fellow teenager Shaniqua Bascombe, the runner-up in 11.75. Kamaria Durant was a distant third in 12.32.
Bertrand returned to the track for the 200m event. Again, her biggest challenge came from Bascombe. But Bertrand was equal to the task, winning the half-lap race in a windy 23.88 seconds. Bascombe finished second in 24.15, with third spot going to Khadija Pickering in 25.29.
Revell Webster emerged victorious in the men’s 100m dash. The Concorde sprinter got home first in section one in a wind-assisted 10.80 seconds. A 1.8 metres per second headwind thwarted Ayodele Taffe’s plan to produce a fast time in section two. Taffe was first in the section and second overall in 10.87. His Abilene Wildcats teammate, Nathan Farinha clocked 10.94 to finish second in that race and third overall.
Running in still conditions, Devin Augustine won the men’s 200m in 21.51 seconds. The Point Fortin New Jets sprinter finished ahead of fellow teens Shakeem McKay (21.71) and Webster (22.20).
Kirdell McIntosh, winner of the men’s 400m at last Monday’s first Olympic trial meet, repeated the feat yesterday, the unattached athlete clocking 48.82 seconds to beat Joshua Mascall (49.26) and Elijah Joseph (50.12).
Shernicah Sargeant of Rss Phoenix and Caliyah Wallace finished one-two in the women’s 400, clocking 58.16 and 58.86, respectively.
None of the athletes on show yesterday approached Olympic qualifying times.