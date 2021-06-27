Bertrand in windy Olympic trial double

Leah Bertrand

COMFORTABLE CUSHION: Leah Bertrand, right, wins the women’s 100 metres dash at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) second Olympic trial meet at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday. Bertrand got to the line in a windy 11.58 seconds, forcing Shaniqua Bascombe, left, to settle for second in 11.75. --Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Leah Bertrand recorded an impressive Olympic trial meet sprint double at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Bertrand topped the women’s 100 metres field, the Simplex sprinter clocking a wind-aided 11.58 seconds for a comfortable cushion on fellow teenager Shaniqua Bascombe, the runner-up in 11.75. Kamaria Durant was a distant third in 12.32.

Bertrand returned to the track for the 200m event. Again, her biggest challenge came from Bascombe. But Bertrand was equal to the task, winning the half-lap race in a windy 23.88 seconds. Bascombe finished second in 24.15, with third spot going to Khadija Pickering in 25.29.

Revell Webster emerged victorious in the men’s 100m dash. The Concorde sprinter got home first in section one in a wind-assisted 10.80 seconds. A 1.8 metres per second headwind thwarted Ayodele Taffe’s plan to produce a fast time in section two. Taffe was first in the section and second overall in 10.87. His Abilene Wildcats teammate, Nathan Farinha clocked 10.94 to finish second in that race and third overall.

Running in still conditions, Devin Augustine won the men’s 200m in 21.51 seconds. The Point Fortin New Jets sprinter finished ahead of fellow teens Shakeem McKay (21.71) and Webster (22.20).

Kirdell McIntosh, winner of the men’s 400m at last Monday’s first Olympic trial meet, repeated the feat yesterday, the unattached athlete clocking 48.82 seconds to beat Joshua Mascall (49.26) and Elijah Joseph (50.12).

Shernicah Sargeant of Rss Phoenix and Caliyah Wallace finished one-two in the women’s 400, clocking 58.16 and 58.86, respectively.

None of the athletes on show yesterday approached Olympic qualifying times.

NJISANE PHILLIP added a fourth medal to Trinidad and Tobago’s haul when winning bronze in the six-lap men’s keirin event on Saturday night, the second day of competition at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships, taking place in Lima, Peru.

National coach Angus Eve admits it’s unfortunate to have lost Inter Miami FC winger Joevin Jones for upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers but believes the T&T men’s squad is deep enough to be able to find a capable replacement.

Joevin Jones is set to miss out on Trinidad and Tobago’s upcoming Gold Cup qualifiers through injury.

Most of the Trinidad and Tobago team was on hand to watch the match in which a stunning late strike by former Portugal international Nani secured all three points for Orlando City SC, which rallied for a pair of goals seven minutes apart to defeat rival Inter Miami FC 2-1, Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Fickle like the weather in the rainy season, West Indies batsmen went cold yesterday against the South African spinners, losing the second T20 in Grenada by 16 runs.

The Windies’ day with the bat was summed up in Andre Fletcher. The opener batted through 16 overs but got only to 35 off 36 deliveries before he lifted Kagiso Rabada to Heinrich Klaasen at long-on.

Trinidad and Tobago will not be represented at the August 24 to September 5 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Reigning F42-44 men’s javelin champion Akeem Stewart has pulled out of the Paralympics, while 2016 T43-44 women’s 100 metres bronze medallist Nyoshia Cain Claxton recently gave birth and is unavailable for the Games.