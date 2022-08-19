TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO forward Levi Garcia is about to begin the new season in Greece with AEK Athens today, despite speculation that a top Turkey team might be eyeing his services.
Turkish giants Besiktas are reported to be interested in Garcia and it’s reported they’ve submitted a proposal.
Garcia has already played with six European clubs, having been signed as a 17-year-old by AZ Alkmaar, the Dutch top-flight club.
He signed for his current Greek club in 2020 and has been a regular in their team since.
Garcia has produced some solid performances despite AEK Athens having not been at their best the past two years. It was stated that Besiktas coach Valerien Ismael wants Garcia.
News out of Turkey was the Istanbul team reportedly offered four million euros for Garcia -- 2.5 million immediately and 1.5 million in bonuses, according to the Fotomac website.
Having invested in Garcia, AEK Athens is not willing to part so easily, particularly this year, as their head-coach Argentine Matias Almeida is depending on him.
The 24-year-old can be used as a utility player, as either an attacking winger on the right flank, or in more of a centre forward position. AEK Athens is reported to have requested five million euros.
It must be noted that the only source reporting Besiktas interest is the Fotomac website and Garcia has also been linked with Benfica, with the Lisbon Eagles said to be monitoring the player’s progress.