Levi Garcia

SOUGHT AFTER: T&T’s Levi Garcia in action for AEK Athens.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO forward Levi Garcia is about to begin the new season in Greece with AEK Athens today, despite speculation that a top Turkey team might be eyeing his services.

Turkish giants Besiktas are reported to be interested in Garcia and it’s reported they’ve submitted a proposal.

Garcia has already played with six European clubs, having been signed as a 17-year-old by AZ Alkmaar, the Dutch top-flight club.

He signed for his current Greek club in 2020 and has been a regular in their team since.

Garcia has produced some solid performances despite AEK Athens having not been at their best the past two years. It was stated that Besiktas coach Valerien Ismael wants Garcia.

News out of Turkey was the Istanbul team reportedly offered four million euros for Garcia -- 2.5 million immediately and 1.5 million in bonuses, according to the Fotomac website.

Having invested in Garcia, AEK Athens is not willing to part so easily, particularly this year, as their head-coach Argentine Matias Almeida is depending on him.

The 24-year-old can be used as a utility player, as either an attacking winger on the right flank, or in more of a centre forward position. AEK Athens is reported to have requested five million euros.

It must be noted that the only source reporting Besiktas interest is the Fotomac website and Garcia has also been linked with Benfica, with the Lisbon Eagles said to be monitoring the player’s progress.

EYEING PODIUM

Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Asa Guevara booked his lane in today’s North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship men’s 400 metres final with a runner-up finish in the second preliminary heat in Freeport, Bahamas, yesterday. The championship race will be contested at 6.25pm.

Medvedev rounding into form as US Open looms

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Western & Southern Open semi-finals as he prepares for his US Open title defence, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper yesterday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.

Kale moves up to ITF

THE fourth week of international tennis action at the National Racquet Centre (Orange Grove Main Rd, Tacarigua) will get going today.

The Trinity Cup will be the final stage of a three-leg 18 & under ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit, which began with the Summer Bowl on August 6, which was also the final day of competition in a group of the Davis Cup — affectionately known as the World Cup of tennis — at the same venue.

T&T beat Jamaica in CAZOVA

THE Trinidad and Tobago No. 1 male team scored a convincing victory when the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament served off yesterday, in Santa Cruz.

U-15s start title defence against Bajans

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 team, led by Brendan Boodoo, will open their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Super50 Championship against Barbados today in Grenada.

The tournament resumes after a hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

T&T U-19s looking to rebound in Rising Stars Championship

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO manager Amin Forgenie said his charges must absorb more pressure and show a willingness to fight if they are to turn their fortunes around in their third round match against the Leeward islands in the CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Championship, at Cumberland in St Vincent, today.