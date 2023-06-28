THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team selected to participate in the upcoming CWI Rising Stars regional tournament has been described as the “best ever,” and was challenged to return home victorious.
The statement was made by Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, and vice-president of the regional cricket body, Cricket West Indies.
He was speaking on Monday when the players, accompanied by their parents and guardians, and representatives of team sponsors, assembled at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva where the players received their gear, ahead of the month-long tournament in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Present also was the manager of the U-19 team Kerwin John, second vice-president of the TTCB and president of the Tobago Cricket Association, and Bhoodesh Dookie, the national coach.
“This Under-19 team is the best team ever selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago in this age group,” Bassarath declared.
He said the outstanding line-up started the season playing in the Pt Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter Zone Tournament, then went on to the Sports and Culture Fund Four-Team U-19 Cup, culminating in the Price Club North-South Classic.
Significantly, an Under-19 team in which several of the present players were included participated in the Premiership II (South Zone) competition, gaining experience among seniors in two-day red ball cricket and 50-overs competition.
The Under-19s also qualified for the Premiership II final in the TTCB/Paria Fuel T20 Festival and won the runners-up cheque for $20,000.
Bassarath said the preparation would have continued under coach Dookie with training sessions and trial matches to ensure they were all fit and ready for the overseas assignment against their regional counterparts.
“You have a lot resting on your shoulders. Most of you would have played in the 2022 regional West Indies tournament, and the TTCB and the public expect nothing less than you bringing back the two trophies at stake in the tournament.
“You have the ability and you all can match any other West Indian players at this age anywhere in the Caribbean. So you will have no reason not to bring back those two trophies, and we will not accept anything less,” Bassarath said.
Squad: Joshua Davis (captain), Justin Jagessar (vice-captain). Kyle Ramdoo, Kyle Kissoondath, Rajeev Ramnath, Nick Ramlal, Fareez Ali, Vasant Singh, Olando James, Jacen Agard, Liam Mamchan, Ronillester Perreira, Abdur-Rahman Juman, Andrew Rambaran. Kerwin John (Manager), Bhoodesh Dookie (coach).