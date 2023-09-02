THE CONCLUSION of Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League has been held up until two matches involving Tobago’s Bethel United are played.
Recent difficulties affecting travel to Tobago are said to have caused the postponement of matches between bottom-placed Bethel and two Trinidad-based teams, Guaya United and PVDM, which have to be completed before the Tier 2 Big Six playoffs begin.
Guaya’s match was recently scheduled for August 31, only to again be postponed.
FC Phoenix, Queen’s Park, TT Police and San Fernando Giants have all confirmed their spots, while any two of Harlem Strikers, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United and Guaya United, can complete the top six, depending on the outcome of the final two league matches.
Due to begin on August 21, the playoffs will now be played in September.
TIER 2 STANDINGS:
Team P W L D GD PTS
1. FC Phoenix 10 7 0 3 +14 24
2. QPCC FC 10 7 1 2 +13 23
3. TT Police FC 10 5 1 4 +11 19
4. San Fernando Giants FC 10 4 4 2 -7 14
5.. Harlem Strikers FC 10 4 5 1 0 13
6. PVDM UTD 9 4 4 1 -4 13
7. TT Defence Force 10 2 4 4 +3 10
8. Guaya United 9 2 3 4 -2 10
9. UTT 10 1 5 4 -4 7
10.Matura Reunited 10 2 7 1 -12 7
11. Bethel SC 8 0 4 4 -12 4