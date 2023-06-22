Bethel picks up 2nd Special Olympics gold

Swimmer Trent Bethel claimed his and TTO’s third gold medal at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, this time in the pool in the men’s 800m freestyle yesterday.
It follows his first gold in the 1,500 metres Open Water swim competition, on Monday.
The 22-year-old captured the gold in the 800m freestyle in a personal best time of 10 minutes 31.10 seconds, in a close race with Great Britain’s 10:31.41. Puerto Rico’s Armando Ramos claimed bronze in 10:55.50 at the Schwimm- und Sprunghalle in Europasportpark (SSE), a state-of-the-art sports and competition swimming hall in the district of Prenzlauer Berg.
On Monday, Bethel won the open water event in a time of 20 minutes and 25.7 seconds in the M01 Division final in Grünau, ahead of Ramos, who copped silver with 22:28.7 and bronze medallist Rasheed Lawrence of the Cayman Islands with 24:10.9.
Bethel is part of a 29-member delegation at the 16th edition of the Special Olympics World Games which will run until Sunday. The 17 athletes will represent T&T in four sporting disciplines—athletics, equestrian, powerlifting, and swimming.
Bethel was also back in action Tuesday, partnering with Shania Surujbally, Victoria Samuel and Donovan Garib in the 4x50m freestyle relay event but they were disqualified in their heat against Indonesia, Ecuador, Egypt and Morocco.
In athletics, the 15-year-old Cadell Cuffy finished sixth in the Level A men’s final in 23.94 seconds.
Thus far, T&T have picked up five medals—Bethel’s two gold and another by Nathaniel Lewis in equestrian; silver by Patrice Pennie also in equestrian and bronze by D’Andre Mc Guirk in the mini javelin on Wednesday.