Better in the Tests

Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper rated the Windies’ T20 series performance against the hosts -which they lost 0-2—as underwhelming and below expectations.
“Certainly, I expected our T20 team to do a lot better,” Harper told the Barbados-based Mason and Guest cricket show from New Zealand on Tuesday. “I thought we had a realistic chance of winning the series and we let ourselves down; especially in that first game, we let an opportunity slip and then more or less bowled ourselves out of the second game. So all-round we have to play better cricket and even with some of the guys missing, I think we still have a very powerful batting line-up but I think we just have to play as best as we can and play smart cricket in the circumstances.”
Harper added that while the absence of experienced players like Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell would have been felt, the lack of control and discipline in the bowling department made the series less competitive than it should have been.
“I think we have guys here who have been playing at this level, playing in leagues around the world and should be better equipped to do this sort of job and they didn’t manage to execute in either game,” the lead selector said. “Especially in the second game I think we were shoddy in the field. But our bowling in particular could have been a lot better.”
However, Harper is hoping the Test squad can give a superior showing to the white ball team.
“I am very optimistic,” Harper said. “We will depend a lot on our batting. As far as Test cricket is concerned, that is where we have not been as consistent in putting up the sort of big scores that are required. However on this tour we have had a bit of an opportunity to have a camp leading into the Tests and we have had two warm-up games, the last against the NZ “A” team played in a first-class manner.”
Harper added it was pleasing to see batsmen accumulating big scores, including a century from Darren Bravo in the first warm-up game (a three-day match) while opener Kraigg Brathwaite compiled a massive 246 in the second, a four-day affair.
“I think all of our top-line batsmen have managed to spend time in the middle so they should go into this (first) Test match with some confidence and I look forward to them replicating this sort of performance in the Test match and really putting a big score on the board and giving our bowlers something to bowl at,” Harper emphasised.
Harper stressed that resting red ball captain Jason Holder, from the T20 series to focus on preparing for the Tests, was a sacrifice the selection committee felt was necessary because of the limited time between his arrival from the IPL and the start of the warm-up games.
Commenting on the bowling that was not too effective in the warm-ups, Harper was enthusiastic about them adapting to the foreign environment in short order.
“Our bowling has consistently been our strong suit in Test cricket but they have not had the sort of big returns that our bowlers would have hoped but they had an opportunity to experience New Zealand conditions and get a feel for what is required,” Harper noted.
The former WI off-spinner added that the WI bowlers had challenges managing the less-pronounced seam of the Kookaboora red ball as opposed to the Dukes ball, and said the sunny weather in the first warm-up betrayed the simultaneous “freezing cold” on the park.
Harper also explained those conditions prevented the bowlers from using saliva and perspiration to prepare the ball to generate movement.
“I understand it was a bit better in the four-day game but I think the bowling unit would be better prepared going into the Test match.”
The first Test was scheduled to begin last evening, Eastern Caribbean time, although the start was delayed by rain.