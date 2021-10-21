Better to come

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s footballers had much rust to shake off when playing to a 0-0 draw with Panama yesterday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in the first of two friendly internationals, the second taking place on Monday evening.
Playing for the first time since drawing goalless with Nicaragua in an Olympic qualifier at the same venue in October 2019, the Women Warriors were second best in the first half, before improving to give a better second half showing.
Still, it was an outing from which interim head coach Kenwyne Jones would think that improvement could come.
“After not being active for two years I think the team played well,” Jones said. “Of course there were instances where Panama caused a few problems but I thought that the team was resilient and dealt with it well...I think from here we can expect a lot of progression,” he added.
Jones also spoke of the strong influence his goalkeeper Kimika Forbes had on the game.
“Kamika has always been a strong presence for the team when she makes slike she does and commands the box like she does, it gives the team impetus to keep going...and today we fought very hard,” Jones said.
He added that the team was also adjusting to a new system, one which he thought was good for the type of players he had.
“We have a lot to work on. The system is not perfect yet, the players have to get a better understanding of it,” stated Jones.
Panama had won the last two matches between the teams, first scoring a 2-1 friendly international win in March 2018, before winning 3-0 in World Cup qualifying later the same year.
Yesterday, the Panamanians also had much the better of the first half in which their shorter and more accurate passes seemed more suitable under the hot conditions. Mexico-based midfielder Marta Cox was central to all Panama’s best moments. She provided a testing free-kick which T&T goalkeeper Forbes pushed onto the woodwork and barely kept out of her goal. Cox later produced a cross which Karla Riley just failed to put it in, and later, Laurie Batista also forced Forbes into full flight to push away a powerful shot which came from outside the penalty box and was heading inside the far corner.
Meanwhile, T&T had only an “almost” moment in the first half. Striker Raenah Campbell “almost” found the head of striker Kennya Cordner, after dribbling past a couple of defenders. Based in Norway, Cordner was mostly out of the game, getting little service from a T&T midfield which failed to assert itself.
Cordner only just failed to get on the end of a cross from United States-based right-back Liana Hinds which gave Panamanian keeper Farissa Cordoba her first headache of the match. Karyn Forbes gave her a second, when drilling a left-footer off the upright when on the end of Hind’s deep cross.
However, Panama appeared the fitter team, and again took control later in the half when they came agonisingly close to scoring on a couple of occasions when T&T keeper Forbes mainly kept the visitors from winning.
Panama substitute Linneth Cedeno successfully guided a cross past the T&T keeper, then saw the ball go an inch wide of the upright, and later, with the T&T defence in shambles, Panama somehow managed not to force the ball into an open net.
Panama coach Ignacio Quintana felt his team was the better of the two on the day.
“We think that we have a good day,” he said, “We have great opportunities to win this game, but this is football.” “We had a lot of opportunities against the Trinidad and Tobago team. The goalkeeper was decisive today. I think we will be more lucky next Monday,” Quintina said.
“I think we should have won the match. We had most of the chances, barring the Trinidad and Tobago keeper,” stated Carina Baltrip, a USA-born player making her debut for Panama.
T&T starting line-up: Kimika Forbes (GK), Rhea Belgrave, Lauryn Hutchinson, Karyn Forbes, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Naomie Guerra, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Raenah Campbell, Ochelle Anya De Courcy, Kennya Cordner.
Substitutes: Tenesha Palmer (GK), Malaika Dedier (GK), Collette Morgan, Jonelle Cato, Meyah Romeo, Maya Matouk, Aaliyah Prince, Dennecia Prince, Laurelle Theodore, Chelcy Ralph, Adrianna Arjoon, Janelle McGee.