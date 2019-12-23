Better to come

Despite losing the three-match T20 and One-Day International series 2-1, West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran believes better days are ahead for West Indies cricket.
Speaking to the media following their four-wicket loss to India in the final match of the ODI series on Sunday, the 24-year-old Pooran reflected on his return to the regional side under “father-figure” Kieron Pollard.
On Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, India, the left-handed Pooran slammed 89 off just 64 balls with ten fours and three sixes to follow up his 75 in the previous match in Vizag.
He shared in a superb stand of 135 off 98 balls with skipper Pollard, who smashed 74 not out off 51 balls, with seven huge sixes as West Indies made 118 runs off the last 10 overs to post a challenging 315 for five off their 50 overs. India replied with 316 for six off 48.4 overs to clinch the match and the series.
“There are better things to come and we will eventually get where we want to get as a team. We definitely are building as a unit, we are seeing signs that things are improving. We came here, we showed fight...India is a very tough team to beat but we put up a tough fight against them.” Pooran told the media after the game.
“We (him and Pollard) knew each other and we are really good friends on and off the field, so we know how to complement each other while batting,” Pooran said about the century stand in the third ODI.
“We play with each other, with the same club, same franchise back home. So we had good understanding of the wicket and the situation in the game and just executed our skills. We know how to complement each other. Polly was stronger to the spinners, so we allowed him to attack Kuldeep (Yadav) and I would try and play more shots to the pacers. It worked out for us today,” he explained.
Pooran alluded to the fact that the Windies are now in a rebuilding phase following their poor ICC World Cup performances in 2019 and he said despite all of the changes, which included Pollard coming in as captain after the world cup, a new selection panel in place and the return of Phil Simmons as head coach, the regional side still showed more fight and a lot of promise with a number of players coming to the fore, including opening batsman Shai Hope and middle order batsman Shimron Hetmyer.
On Sunday, Hope extended his excellent form with 42 off 50 balls to reach 3,000 career runs in his 67th innings—making him the fastest West Indian and second fastest of all time to reach the milestone.
He ended the series with 222 runs (average 111) and finished the year as the third highest run-maker with 1,345 runs (average 61) including four centuries and eight half-centuries.
“Definitely we were on a team-building (mode),” said Pooran.
“India are one of the strongest teams in the world. They proved that again today in the T20I and ODI series. At least we came here and we showed fight. It shows that we are fighting and there are better things to come. We are taking it day-by-day and eventually we’ll get where we want to get to,” he concluded.