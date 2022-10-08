DANIEL BHIM will attempt to capture his third straight Under-11 title when the curtain falls on the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament today National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The St Peters Private School student not only captured his age-group title in the Silverbowl Championship and National Youth Championship in the last few months, he reached the latter stages of the Under-13 division in both tournaments.
Bhim, who won the Under-9 title in all four major junior competitions in 2019, will have 12 challengers today, including Aidan Noel and Liam Rattoo, the players he defeated in the semi-finals and final, respectively, in “National Youth” a few weeks ago.
The players will begin action in four round-robin groups and the top two group each group will advance to the knockout stage.
Luke Odein defeated Caroni Zone champ Juan Carlos Cadir for the Under-9 crown in the National Youth Championships, and they are expected to contest this age-group final today. There are five other players involved and action will begin in two round-robin groups.
The girls’ equivalent event is the only other competition which will begin and end today.
“National Youth” champ Rukha Campbell-Smith is among four players in a straight round-robin event for the title. Her older sisters, Abba and Em-Miryam began their campaign in the Under-11 and 13 categories, respectively, yesterday. The daughters of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith also compete in tennis and are amongst the top players in their respective age-groups.
Action in the other divisions — Under-15, and 19 — also began yesterday and all finals will take place today. The doubles and team champions were crowned last weekend.
First serve today is 9.30 a.m.