Bidding opens

Chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) Douglas Camacho said that Trinidad and Tobago are keen on the possibility of hosting ICC Under-19 World Cup matches in T&T next year and that they are in the process of reviewing the options.
Yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed that they will be undertaking a thorough bid process to identify venues for hosting matches in the global event set to be staged in the West Indies at the start of 2022.
CWI stated that once all bids have been reviewed, the successful host countries will be announced, which is expected within the next month.
“We got the documents and we are looking at it,” Camacho told the Express yesterday. “It is now under review to see if Trinidad and Tobago can put in a bid. We successfully hosted the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) last year and we have a model we can work with depending on if Covid-19 is still around or not but certainly it is something that we are seriously giving active consideration to and we are working along with the TTCB with a view to T&T considering a bid,” he added.
According to CWI, countries are required to demonstrate their ability to stage the matches by providing adequate match and training facilities, undergo a venue inspection, provide immigration, customs, medical and security support, as well as other operational and logistical requirements including accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew.
The tournament itself will feature 16 teams competing over a one-month period starting in early 2022. This is the first time the West Indies will host the event and it is likely to be staged across three host countries featuring 64 matches in the 50-over format.
The teams will battle for one of the eight spots in the Super League stage before having the chance to win the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy. The remaining eight teams will fight for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Plate. West Indies have won the tournament once before, in February, 2016 when they beat India in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Fifth major ICC event to be staged
in the Caribbean
The Under-19 World Cup will be the fifth major ICC event to be hosted in the Caribbean following the successful staging of the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007, Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups in 2010; and the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018.
“T&T are keen (on putting in a bid) so we are looking at it to see what it entails and to see if it is something we can manage,” Camacho explained.
“Then there will be a process to go through in terms of getting the government of T&T to agree and putting in all the bid documents and determining if you want to bid for all or just part of it so it is not a decision that can be made today for tomorrow,” he added.
CWI CEO Johnny Grave and CWI president Ricky Skerritt are expecting another successful event in the Caribbean, noting that recent tournaments that have been hosted in the region have set the bar high and that CWI are keen on maintaining those high standards in the future.
“Our recent hosting successes have set the bar high for all future ICC tournaments in the region, and I am confident that CWI will continue to live up to those high standards when we host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022. We will use this tournament to inspire our young men and women to work hard to attain their goals in sports and academia and to one day represent their region on the global stage,” said Grave.
Skerritt added: “In spite of the challenges that will be faced, our past successes give us the confidence that our people are highly professional and competent and are more than capable of delivering a world-class event, despite having less than a year to deliver it.”
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago youth cricketers have started training with a West Indies Under-19 pick in mind. The Covid-19 pandemic forced CWI to cancel all of its regional youth tournaments last year and with none confirmed for this year, individual territorial boards have been asked to start a training programme with a select group of players with the World Cup in mind.
The players have been training at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, under the guidance of Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board in-house coaches David Williams and Kelvin Williams as well as Under-19 coach Amin Forgenie.
T&T U-19 training squad:
Aaron Bankay, Kyle Roopchand, Shiva Sankar, Matthew Gittens, Sion Hacket, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Gomez, Vasant Singh, Nick Ramlal, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Tariq Mohammed, Justin Jaggesar, Andrew Rambaran, Chadeon Raymond.