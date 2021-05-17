Big 10 gold

Kion Benjamin and Eric Harrison went head-to-head at the Big 10 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Illinois, USA, on Sunday. When the dust settled, the Trinidad and Tobago sprinters each had a gold and a bronze to his name.
Benjamin was the class of the field in the men’s 100 metres final, the University of Minnesota freshman winning in 10.26 seconds—just one-hundredth of a second outside his 10.25 personal best. Harrison, a senior at Ohio State University, finished third in 10.33.
In the 200, however, they traded places. Harrison struck gold in a wind-assisted 20.30 seconds, while Benjamin bagged bronze in a windy 20.62.
Harrison was tipped for 100 honours after winning his heat in 10.27 seconds to qualify fastest for the final. Benjamin, on the other hand, was third in his heat in 10.44, progressing as a “fastest loser”. But he refused to lose when it mattered most, the 20-year-old bolting to gold in the championship race.
In the 200m preliminaries, Harrison topped heat two in 20.69 seconds to advance second fastest.
Again, Benjamin qualified on time after finishing second to Harrison in that second heat in a personal best 20.98.
Kashief King ran the third leg for the men’s 4x400m champions, University of Illinois. The Illinois quartet grabbed gold in three minutes, 06.26 seconds. King was 14th overall in the men’s 400m in 47.96 seconds.
Naomi Campbell helped Purdue University to bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay in 44.69 seconds. And Benjamin was part of the Minnesota team that finished fourth in the men’s 4x1 in 40.04.
At the Pac-12 Conference Championships, in California, Rae-Anne Serville secured sixth spot in the women’s 400m final. The University of Southern California (USC) freshman clocked 53.39 seconds.
Tamia Badal finished 12th overall in the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:01.28. The University of Colorado student was also 12th fastest in the 100m hurdles, getting to the line in 13.89 seconds.
Badal ran the third leg for her school in the women’s 4x100m relay, the Colorado quartet claiming seventh spot overall in 46.51. She was also part of the Colorado 4x4 team that finished 11th in 3:49.02.
At the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Championships, also in California, David Pierce finished 10th overall in the men’s 200m in a wind-aided 21.94 seconds. The Boise State University sprinter was 14th fastest in the 100 in 10.85.
In Illinois, Onal Mitchell was 14th overall in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championship men’s 400m. The University of Northern Iowa student completed his lap of the track in 49.96 seconds.