‘Big 4’ ladies out ping pong trials

NO member of the quartet who have represented this country in the last few years will be flying the red, white and black flag in table tennis in two major upcoming tournaments in Guyana.
T&T will be participating in the qualifying event for the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games in the middle of next month, and the Caribbean Championships a couple weeks later.
However, the team will not include Aleena Edwards, who was crowned national champion for a record 12th time in November, as well as former No. 1 players Linda Partap-Boodhan, Brittany Joseph and Catherine Spicer.
Two-time national champ Curtis Humphreys, who recently became the first vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA), is the leading male player not available for the trial event, which serves off today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The 15 males and eight females on the list will have to undergo a beep (fitness) test before being cleared to participate in the trials.
Former national champs Aaron Wilson and Yuvraaj Dookram are among the players listed to compete in the men’s trials.
There were two of the five major tournaments last season and Aaron Wilson, who was completely dominant before Covid-19 stalled the sport for more than two years, won “Nationals” after being based in the United States during the Silverbowl Championship in August.
Dookram, who missed more than two years of action even before the pandemic, reached the quarter-finals of “Nationals” on return and was given a wild-card to participate, along with Joshua Maxwell
The list of participants also includes “Nationals” quarter-finalists Kenneth Parmanand and Franklyn Seechan, as well as Anthony Laquis, Isa Mohammed, Riad Abasali, Nicholas Lee, N’Kosi Rouse, Christoff Roberts, Javier King and Rod Singh, who all made it the round of 16.
Wayne Oudit and Abraham Francis, who reached the last 16 and quarters, respectively, in “Silverbowl” are the other players.
At the helm of the women’s list is Edwards’ niece, Imani Edwards-Taylor, who lost heart-breaking finals in both “Silverbowl” and “Nationals.”
Also included are “Nationals” semi-finalist Ambika Sitram as well as quarter-finalists Lyllana Boodhan, Candace Brewster, Ashlea Mohammed and Priyanka Khellawan, a former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ.
And rounding out the list are Yzabelle Morris and Derah Ramoutar, who reached the last 16 in “Nationals.” This two-day event to select the top four men and women will be the first event put on by the TTTTA since Dr Shellyanne Wilson became president last month.
First serve today is 9 a.m.