Big 4 win again in Tobago

Vaughn Wilson

OVERWHELMING FAVOURITE: Vaughn Wilson

THE four players automatically placed in the main draw remained in contention for places in today’s final when they scored their second victories in succession in the OMADA Center – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament, Saturday night at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The winners of their showdowns last night would have finished on top of the respective groups, earning the right to play for the title.

Vaughn Wilson and Dunstan De Noon were the players battling in Group A, while it was Kobe James and Jovani Lewis in the other round-robin.

Wilson lifted the trophy in the third leg in this series in November and is the overwhelming favourite to make it two in a row.

The two-time national champion, who was crowned Tranquillity Open singles champion for the first time in January, claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 victory on Saturday night over the only player capable of challenging him in Group A--former national under-21 champ Joshua Arnold.

However, tournament organiser De Noon, runner-up in the second leg last July, was made to work surprisingly hard to edge 14-year-old Jace Quashie 6-2, 4-6, 10/4.

In Group B, former national under-16 and 18 champ James was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over the other 14-year-old in the main draw, De Noon’s nephew, Luca. And former top player Lewis was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Nicholas Ready.

James struck gold in the second event of the series in July, but was edged by Lewis for the bronze medal last time out in November.

Ready, Luca De Noon, Quashie and Arnold advanced from the qualifying event a few days ago.

The first tournament in this series took place in November 2019.

