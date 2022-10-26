BIG BENEDICT’S

TARIQ LEE had a big day yesterday, one he will likely remember for the rest of his life.
Lee scored a hat-trick of goals to lead St Benedict’s College past Fatima College 3-1 yesterday at the Ato Boldon stadium and capture the 2022 Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Big 4 league title.
Lee’s goals came in the 33rd, 62nd and 74th minutes, while Fatima College were thick in the fight at 2-1 after substitute Kade Collier netted in the 68th minute.
Lee cut past his marker and hit a low, precise left-footer past goalkeeper Tristan Edwards to give St Benedict’s a 1-0 lead; converted a penalty for 2-0 and after Collier had gotten Fatima back in the match, Lee tore away to scored a third goal, when powerfully shooting past Fatima goalkeeper Edwards at his first post. Edwards also saved two penalties, taken by St Benedict’s Derrell Garcia and Keanu Morean.
“I just wanted to go out there and enjoy myself and that is what I did,” stated Lee, after lifting the Man-of-the-Match award.
Until yesterday, it had been 24 years since St Benedict’s College last lifted a national title.
The wait would have been worth it for one of schools football’s storied teams, for the 2022 final had everything.
It wasn’t the best contest football-wise. But, there was big tension, a big crowd and a big performance by St Benedict’s College, particularly the captain Lee. Referee Crystal Sobers also made big decisions, awarding the three penalties, with Fatima keeper Edwards making two big stops from them. As the tension grew, a Fatima College official was red-carded and with a few minutes to go, the game had to be stopped, when a patron required immediate medical attention, sending ambulance personnel racing up into the packed main stand.
Both teams came into the final with many similarities. Neither had won anything in years. They also came into the Big Four final unbeaten and with exact records. That is where similarities ended though.
Style-wise, Fatima are conservative and compact, demonstrated by the 4-5-1 formation they began with. Meanwhile, the La Romaine boys personify flamboyance and the individual brilliance reminiscent of their school’s glory days in the 1960’s. The Benedict’s players entertain, dribble and love to run at opponents. They started in a 4-3-3 formation.
Early on, Fatima had the control they desired, keeping the play compact and attempting to hold onto the ball. St Benedict’s did not strive under such restraint. But then, it all changed: Penalty!
Referee Crystal Sobers was assured, pointing to the spot in the 12th minute and awarding St Benedict’s a potentially decisive spot-kick, presumably for a hand ball infringement by Jesse Hospedales, Fatima’s right-back .
Derrell Garcia stepped up but missed. Rather, it was Edwards who saved, by diving low to his left to gather a weak kick.
St Benedict’s might have bowed their heads then. Instead, they seemed energised, taking away the early control Fatima had. The play was now stretched, just how St Benedict’s, and particularly Lee, like it. Fatima lost it. St Benedict’s were creating havoc and Lee scored.
Fatima would have been praying for the half-time whistle.
“We kept the ball fairly well in the early stages of the game but we lost (control of) the game (with) about 15 minutes to go in the middle of the park,” was the first-half assessment by former national footballer Russell Sutton, Fatima’s assistant coach. “They were killing us in transition.”
Fatima seemed recovered early in the second half. Then, another penalty!!
Hospedales had his hands all over Garcia and pulled him down near the corner flag. Lee converted the spot kick for 2-0. Fatima coach Hutson Charles then made four changes and it seemed to work when Collier re-directed a cross past the dive of goalkeeper Thane Devenish to give Fatima life again at 2-1.
But now focused on pulling level, Fatima strayed from the compact structure which had defined their season. Left-back Alijah Nunes critically let Lee get away and despite lunging in, could not stop Lee’s powerful shot.
Game over! Well, apparently not. Central defender Jaden Williams gave away another penalty when he tugged on the shirt of Jeremiah Niles and took him down, but Morean missed the spot kick. However, two penalty misses did not seem to upset St Benedict’s head coach Randolph Boyce at the end.
“We didn’t play our best overall game today but we got the result,” stated an elated Boyce. “The moment is amazement.”