West Indies players Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel will be a “big boost” to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day title prospects.
However, skipper Imran Khan said all teams are in with a chance and nothing can be taken for granted as they head into the final three rounds of the West Indies Championship.
The final three rounds of matches in the four-day tournament will be played in Trinidad with the hosts taking on the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in round three action, bowling off tomorrow.
The Red Force are currently second on the six-team standings on 38.6 points while Barbados Pride lead the table on 42. The Hurricanes are third on 24.6 points.
Also in round three, Guyana Harpy Eagles face Barbados at Queen’s Park Oval while Jamaica Scorpions meet Windward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Khan, speaking to the media yesterday via Zoom, said his players are “pretty confident but we will take it one day at a time.”
“It is always a bonus having West Indies players available. It is a big boost for the team and I hope they could just continue what they have been doing and contribute to the team… Cricket is played on the day so we’re not going to take anyone for granted as well so we just have to try to execute our plans as best as possible,” Khan added.
Asked about T&T’s fast bowling trio of Gabriel, Seales and Anderson Phillip, Khan said: “Can’t say (what kind of impact the fast bowlers will have in Diego Martin. It will depend on the pitch but having them on the team is really a plus for us going forward so hopefully they can be successful for us.”
In terms of the title race, Khan said it is still a toss-up with all the teams still in with a chance. “To be honest, anything is possible. All the teams are well prepared so it will be a good round of cricket.”
Red Force coach David Furlonge agreed with Khan’s assessment, noting that winning all their matches is the only way to lift the trophy.
“You can count out anybody right now,” said the Red Force coach.
Looking ahead to the final three matches of the season, Furlonge said it was important to build momentum and win games outright and he is confident his bowling unit can do the job once the batters put the necessary runs on the board.
“Our target is to score 350-plus runs and we feel we have the bowling to defend it. The top four or five batsmen haven’t been scoring runs but we hope with Darren Bravo coming in, it will sort of stabilise the top four,” Furlonge explained.
“Also, Akeal Hosein has been scoring runs regularly in Trinidad, so we can boost the batting and get the total that we’re looking for and bowl out teams twice,” he reasoned.
“Having those three fast bowlers there, I think it is important we get as many wickets with them as possible. If they can get six or seven wickets at the top, it will give us some fast bowling bonus points. However, I told the guys, let’s not concentrate too much on the fast bowling points. If we can win games, we will negate the need for fast-bowling points. We will bowl our bowlers as we see fit to win matches outright,” Furlonge added.
Along with the pace trio, T&T also boasts a strong spin-bowling department with left-arm orthodox spinners Khary Pierre and Hosein, off spinner Bryan Charles, leg-spinners Khan and Yannic Cariah as well as part-time spinners Jason Mohammed and Isaiah Rajah.
Cariah has been the most prolific bowler in the last week, grabbing two hat-tricks in as many days to lead Queen’s Park Cricket Club to the domestic top-flight T20 title.
“It is a short season but I think you have to target winning as many games as possible if you want to be in with a chance of winning title. I don’t think you can count out anybody right now. It is important to start with an outright win and get the momentum going into the game against Barbados,” Furlonge concluded.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are also confident ahead of the third-round clash in Diego Martin. “We just have to take it one game at a time and keep it as simple as possible,” Hurricanes’ skipper Rahkeem Cornwall told the media yesterday.
“I think our preparation went well. We had a decent camp in Antigua and a couple of three-day games and the players got what they were looking for from the games to so we are ready to go,” he continued.
“We know what first-class cricket is all about and we just have to see the pitch down at Diego Martin and then we can assess and put towards our game-plan,” he added.
“We have to see the conditions first then we will know the combination we want to go with and then we just have to stick to our game plan and be patient and do the right things for a long period and once we do that we will come out on the winning side,” Cornwall concluded.