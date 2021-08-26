Big day for Sam Wallace

THE biggest day of the season looms in a few hours for Trinidad and Tobago netball star Samantha Wallace when her New South Wales Swifts look for a second Australia Suncorp Super Netball League Championship in three seasons, when they take on local rivals Adelaide Giants at 12.30 a.m. (TT time) tomorrow morning.
Wallace has had another solid season, finishing as the league’ third-highest goal-scorer and also picking up a Player of the Match award when the Swifts edged the Giants 62-61 in a playoff thriller two weeks ago, to book a direct route to the grand final.
There is not much between the finalists. Both finished the regular season on 36 points, with the Giants taking the regular season on percentage points, and the Swifts finishing second.
Having lost the major semi-final by the slimmest margins against the Swifts, it took a repechage for the Giants to reach the final after a 61-64 won over the Fever, the team finishing the regular season in third.
Winning the 2021 grand final would certainly make up for many sacrifices made by the Swifts this season. Within the space of four weeks, they were required to move and quarantine in four separate states due to new surges of Covid-19 infections across several Australian cities.
As captain of the Swifts, Maddy Proud has experienced first-hand the difficulties and challenges that have presented themselves this season. Winning the 2021 grand final would certainly make all of those sacrifices worth it.
“It’s been a pretty crazy year to say the least. It’s funny now looking back on last year, which we thought was pretty tumultuous in terms of packing up, leaving and setting up a hub, but this year actually makes last year seem like a bit of a breeze.
“At least last year you knew you were in the one place at the one time and there was no packing up and leaving without much notice.”