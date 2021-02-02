There are 50 days to go before Terry Fenwick’s Soca Warriors enter the World Cup qualifying fray. Fifty days to wipe away the memory of 7-0 against the USA; 50 days to actually build a team.
After what he had to endure from the sidelines in Orlando on Sunday, one could excuse Fenwick from reaching for a bottle of something really strong and downing a glass or two. I won’t recommend it, but the frustration and sense of embarrassment that match would have sparked was probably heavy, although a bit different to Fenwick’s feelings back in 1986 in Mexico City when he and his England teammates were done in by a Diego Maradona one-two strike. That day, England were powerless to stop Maradona’s cheating and dribbling brilliance.
But on Sunday, Fenwick had to take more personal responsibility for how his Trinidad and Tobago team played.
He went with a squad made up largely of players who ply their trade in North America, but by his own admission, that “gamble” failed.
“I had six players start the game who I had not seen before. They are playing in decent leagues. I expected more, I expected better and we just didn’t perform...I didn’t see that experience coming through. I thought we crumbled very early. We had a gameplan how we were starting the game, first 15 minutes and senior players within the team mechanism switched off, and we gave the ball away cheaply in areas we discussed we wouldn’t do so and that started us off all wrong.”
Outside of the “foreigners,” captain for the match, Josiah Trimmingham was only playing his second international game. That was because regular skipper Khaleem Hyland, like Sheldon Bateau and Levi Garcia were not able to leave their clubs for a match which was not played in a FIFA window. Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, Akeem Garcia and Andre Rampersad were also not available. So in a sense, Fenwick’s hands were tied when he sat down to pick the squad for this trip. But within the limitations he faced, the coach had a decision to make - stick with the local squad which he had been working with or use the match as an audition for the unknowns from overseas. He went for the latter.
The question is what direction does Fenwick go in now with less than two months to the March 25 match against Guyana?
From his utterances since he took the job over a year ago, Fenwick seems to have little faith in the players who are still based here. The locals he has chosen to work with have been youngsters largely. But by his own admission, those youngsters gave Fenwick some of his best moments Sunday.
“There were some positives, and those positives came from the younger guys coming through that have been working hard,” he said.
Hint Terry:Go local.
Football is and always has been a team game. A bunch of players that has spent time building relationships on the field is always likely to be a better watch than a group of hastily assembled strangers. T&T’s own history speaks to this.
The “Strike Squad” of 1988-89 was a team of total locals that played some of the best football seen by a side from these parts. It was a team built around Everald “Gally” Cummings’ philosophy of how Trinis should play and was blessed with a level of talent that Fenwick doesn’t have access to today. More than that, that squad developed a spirit and commitment to the cause that surpassed their collective abilities.
Indeed, times have changed. The best local players now kick ball abroad. The 2006 “Soca Warriors” made the World Cup through established “foreign” talent. But truth is, even T&T’s most seasoned overseas pros have not been brilliant for the Warriors in recent years. Many of them are not regular starters on their teams. Yes, history has shown that for T&T at least, there is limited value in using players based in India, Saudi Arabia and even modest British, Central American and European leagues.
For T&T talent overseas to truly add value, the quality of the exports will have to improve first. You can’t send Joe Mediocre away and get back Dwight Yorke.
But because he is in a results business, Fenwick must pursue the cream of the T&T crop so to speak and look to recruit the best available talent. However, that search cannot be at the expense of building a core team from the players who the coach can work with more regularly, even in these Covid-19 times.
That message should have come through very clearly last Sunday.
Already he is at a crossroads, for coach Fenwick has taken on a near mission impossible, with local football in its poorest state in living memory. No matter what his squad, this Road to Qatar 2022 journey is going to be a fairly short trip for Fenwick and T&T.
The real question will be whether coach Terry can start laying the ground for more successful journeys to come. He can only do that by preparing with a local crew.