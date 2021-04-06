‘Big Four’ pushed back

THE Table Tennis Champions League Big Four Playoff Series has been pushed back.
The competition was scheduled to take place between tomorrow and Sunday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
However after a recent spike in Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, the committee responsible for staging the inaugural competition made the decision at a meeting late last week to postpone the knockout stage in the “best interest and safety of the players”.
The committee is waiting on the spike to decline to make a decision when the tournament will resume.
After the second and final round of round-robin action concluded on in the middle of last month, QPCC Parkites were crowned champions and collected $5,000.
Runners-up Hillview Renegades earned $2,000 less, while WASA Club and Solo Crusaders were ended up third and fourth, respectively, of the seven participating teams to secure the other two spots in the Big Four.
When the competition finally resumes, WASA and Crusaders, led by former national champs Curtis Humphreys and Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, respectively, will square off for a place in the semi-finals.
The winner will tackle the loser of the semi between Parkites, led by the country’s fourth-ranked player Derron Douglas, and Renegades, including former national champ Yuvraaj Dookram.
The winner of the top-two showdown will only have two fixtures to play in the competition.
This tournament, which served off at the end of January, is the first open competition in the sport in the country since the end of 2019 as table tennis was virtually shut down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.