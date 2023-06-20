Big guns set to rumble in ‘PoW’

The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is arguably the race of the week. It boasts four bona fide contenders, but for one in particular more is on the line.
Adayar is a Derby and King George winner, but an injury interrupted four-year-old campaign in which he only raced twice and was just touched off by Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes did not enhance his value at stud.
He is back for another season with the goal to do just that. Adding a much-coveted Group One win at a mile and a quarter is objective number one and the stakes are high. His value at stud can be hurt easier than it can be enhanced, so the fact he is back at all shows a faith and conviction that there is more to come.
Adayar’s trainer Charlie Appleby said: “We have been delighted with how Adayar has come forward since the Gordon Richards Stakes. It was always the plan to come straight to Ascot afterwards and he ticks all the boxes coming into the race.
“It’s a very strong renewal, but Adayar is in great shape and we are very much looking forward to it. The target this season has been to win a Group One over a mile and a quarter and this will hopefully be his opportunity.”
As is so often the case in British Group One’s, Godolphin’s biggest rival comes from Coolmore in the shape of one-time Derby favourite Luxembourg. He is on more of a retrieval mission. A flop in last year’s 2,000 Guineas meant he missed the Derby, and he only returned at the back end of his three-year-old campaign to win the Irish Champion Stakes before finishing a well-beaten seventh in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
The bubble, first inflated by his Beresford and Vertem Futurity Trophy wins, has not so much popped as been deflated slightly, but last month he won a third Group One in a third different campaign with victory over Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and a stellar season at four would establish Luxembourg as a premier sire prospect.
His trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “We’ve been very pleased with everything he has been doing since the Curragh. He’s drawn in stall one so Ryan [Moore] won’t be afraid to go forward if he has to. He showed at the Curragh that he is happy doing that. You can put him anywhere in a race and he doesn’t seem to mind. Everyone has been delighted with him at home.”
The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge is the horse who ties Adayar and Luxembourg together. He was half-length in front of Adayar in the Champion Stakes that will always be remembered as the race in which Baaeed finally got beaten, but was half-length behind Luxembourg at the Curragh last month.