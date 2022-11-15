BIG IPL CUT

Former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is making the transition to coaching after being released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the next IPL (Indian Premier League) season.
Pollard is one of ten West Indies players not retained by their franchises ahead of the next IPL auction. He will now take up the post of Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach.
In an Instagram post yesterday, Pollard stated: “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career.
“I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI”, Pollard wrote.
“This is not an emotional goodbye to MI, however, as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching,” he continued.
“I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of our passionate fans.
“I have always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field. Together, we won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020,” Pollard added.
Mumbai Indians, who finished last in IPL 2022, released 13 players, including another West Indian, Fabian Allen. Dwayne Bravo was also released by the Chennai Super Kings for the second time in two seasons but there is still the possibility he could return to the franchise in the auction.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad released current West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd while Lucknow Super Giants released top all-rounder Jason Holder and opening batter Evin Lewis. Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of Sherfane Rutherford; Punjab released Odean Smith and Gujarat Titans did not retain Dominic Drakes.
The West Indian players to be retained in the IPL were Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy for Rajasthan Royals; Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for Kolkata Knight Riders; Alzarri Joseph for defending champions Gujarat Titans; Kyle Mayers for Lucknow Super Giants and Rovman Powell for the Delhi Capitals.
While some of the players could still make it back to the IPL stage via the auction, it remains to be seen what sort of value the franchises will place on the men from the Caribbean especially after their failed T20 World Cup campaign in Australia where they were knocked out in the qualifiers following losses to Ireland and Scotland.
The IPL player auction for the 2023 season will take place in Kochi on December 23. It will be a mini auction as opposed to the mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition, when the ten franchises had to rebuild their squads virtually from scratch.
In addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse and the value of the players they release, each team will have an additional INR 5 crore (approx US$607,000) to spend at this auction, making the overall purse INR 95 crore (approx US$11.5 million).