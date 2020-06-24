NATIONAL athletes Cleopatra Borel and Clayton Morris will be on the panel along with three international volleyball administrators when the first in a series of webinars comes off tonight.
The Centre for Sport & Recreation at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT) has organised the project, which will take place over the next five Thursdays from 8 p.m. until 9.30 p.m.
Mushtaque Mohammed, a senior sports officer at UTT, stated that the “purpose of the series is to engage the sporting fraternity and like-minded citizens in conversations of athletic development of sport in the twin-island republic.”
The president of the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation has managed to convince Cristobal Marte Hoffiz to be on the panel tomorrow night when the topic will be Sport—A Vehicle for National Development.
The former Minister of Sport in the Dominican Republic is now the president of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Volleyball Confederation as well as the 1st vice-president of FIVB (International Volleyball Federation).
Mohammed, who has been Hoffiz’s vice president at NORCECA since 1996, is also president of the FIVB Development Commission as well as the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) boss for the last 26 years. Mohammed and Hoffiz were selected as volleyball international technical officials (ITO) from the NORCECA region for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, originally scheduled to start in Tokyo, Japan, exactly a month from today.
However the Olympic Games were pushed back by a full year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Puerto Rican Jaime Lamboy will also contribute in the UTT series, but the president of the FIVB Legal Commission is not on the panel tomorrow night.
Borel is this country’s most successful field athlete and the 41-year-old has thrown the Shot Put in the last four Olympic Games and six World Championships in a row.
Morris is a former national footballer who was the captain of the famous 1989 “Strike Squad” squad which came within one point of qualifying for the World Cup the following year.
Former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Larry Romany and Leroy Pierre, sports coordinator at the University of the Southern Caribbean, will also be on tomorrow night’s panel, and the moderator will be Ian Pritchard, senior manager of sport & recreation at UTT.
Sport Tourism — A Viable Option will be the topic next week Thursday and will be followed by University Sport And It’s Importance (July 9), Sport Law and Drugs in Sport (July 16) and conclude with Gender Equality in Sport on July 23.