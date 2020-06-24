Portious Warren is one of only two Trinidad and Tobago throwers in the “Women’s Shot Put 18-Metre Club”.

Warren joined the “Club” in April, 2019, a big 18.61 metres throw earning her gold in Louisiana, USA. She actually bettered the 18-metre mark three times at that meet, landing the shot 18.41m in the second round, improving to 18.61 in round three, and producing another 18.41 throw in the fifth round.