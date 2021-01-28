Big partnership

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has sealed what it describes as a “ground-breaking” new five-year deal with ESPN+ for the exclusive media and digital rights in the United States to all West Indies international home matches and regional tournaments.
The cash-strapped regional organisation has been without a broadcast partner since the contract with Sony Ten Sports ended in December 2019 and CWI president Ricky Skerritt said the new deal with ESPN is “CWI’s largest ever media rights agreement in the USA and is the first of several new multi-year agreements which we will confirm in the coming weeks.”
He also expects the inflow of cash from the deal to significantly improve the financial status of the organisation.
“Broadcast media rights income is crucial to the future financial sustainability of CWI, and this five-year rights agreement is just the start of good things to come,” the CWI president added.
Meanwhile, CWI CEO Johnny Grave believes ESPN is “the perfect partner for us to help achieve our strategic plan objectives to grow the West Indies cricket brand and make our content available in North America.”
“ESPN is the absolute number one sports channel and destination for all American households and sports fans. We’re absolutely delighted that they’ve chosen to partner with us and it allows access of millions of Americans to West Indies cricket,” he added.
According to a CWI media release yesterday, the ESPN+ partnership will feature live broadcast of every international West Indies home series covering all T20 Internationals, One-Day Internationals and Test matches within the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Programme (FTP).
Commencing with the all-format Tour of the Caribbean by Sri Lanka in March, ESPN+’s first year will feature series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in 2021 building to five home series in 2022 including tours by England and India.
The new agreement also includes CWI’s marquee regional 50-over tournament, the CG Insurance Super50 Cup, which is also aired exclusively in the Caribbean by ESPN.
The CG Insurance Super50 Cup will be the first live cricket from the West Indies in the partnership, and will take place from February 7 to 27 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Meanwhile, ESPN digital media programming vice president John Lasker said that “Cricket West Indies is among the best in the world and their ICC schedule over the next few years is second to none.”
He added:“Cricket has always been a priority for us with ESPNcrincinfo leading the way as the premier destination for cricket coverage and news. Adding a strong slate of CWI events to ESPN+ is just the latest example of our commitment to cricket and serving fans with the best, most comprehensive cricket content in the US,”